Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Portsmouth shooting, police seeking suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are now investigating after a man sustained a serious gunshot wound Tuesday night.
The shooting incident was reported in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard just after 10 p.m.
Police said a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.
Investigators were able to acquire a surveillance image of the still-unknown suspect who appears to be an adult Black male wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket over a black hoodie, and black jeans. He appears to be 5’5’’ to 5’7’’.
The suspect was last seen driving a stolen vehicle described as a blue 2019 Honda Accord.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
