ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Portsmouth shooting, police seeking suspect

By Julius Ayo, Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are now investigating after a man sustained a serious gunshot wound Tuesday night.

The shooting incident was reported in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard just after 10 p.m.

Police said a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators were able to acquire a surveillance image of the still-unknown suspect who appears to be an adult Black male wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket over a black hoodie, and black jeans. He appears to be 5’5’’ to 5’7’’.

The suspect was last seen driving a stolen vehicle described as a blue 2019 Honda Accord.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvDiO_0djDTjA800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6Mjx_0djDTjA800
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGnSj_0djDTjA800
    Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police
  • Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Honda#P3tips Com#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy