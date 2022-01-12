ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Son Stabs Parents In Playa Del Rey Home, Kills Father

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA) — A son killed his father after a verbal dispute escalated to a stabbing in their Playa Del Rey home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwhdX_0djDT8mc00

Police detain the stabbing suspect after a brief search. (credit: CBS).

Another victim was transported to the hospital. As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Redlands Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found two people stabbed inside their home, one of whom, a 70-year-old man was stabbed multiple times. Authorities declared him dead at the scene. According to police, the altercation began as a verbal dispute between the father and his son before it escalated. The condition of the other victim, a 57-year-old woman, is unclear at this time. The woman’s relationship with the victim or the suspect is unknown.

LAPD said that the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

According to police, the suspect crashed his car into a light pole about three miles away at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard, after which he fled on foot. LAX police and LAPD found the suspect at the corner of Sepulveda Eastway and Westchester Parkway.

The two agencies detained and placed the suspect in custody at gunpoint.

