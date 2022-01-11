ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Against U.S. travel advisory, Kanye West planning Russia trip to meet and perform ‘Sunday Service’ for Vladimir Putin

By Karu F. Daniels
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West is headed to the Kremlin. The Grammy-winning hip hop superstar, who recently referred to himself “Young Putin,” is reportedly planning to travel to Russia to meet his highest idol. Kanye West Russian and President Vladimir Putin. According to Billboard, West’s confidant and strategic adviser, Ameer...

www.aol.com

Comments / 6

Twilight Zone°
4d ago

Might not be such a great idea kanye, they hate black people over there in Russia, just an FYI * 💀

Reply(1)
3
