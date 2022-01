Even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, there’s hope that life will return to some level of normalcy in 2022. This includes more opportunities to meet new people and build friendships, a process that’s critical for mental and physical well-being. This does not, however, mean that everyone will take advantage of these new chances to connect. Even before fears of a virus compelled most people to stay physically distant, our research suggests that people were already keeping too much social distance from one another. In particular, our forthcoming behavioral science research suggests that people tend to be overly pessimistic about how conversations with new...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO