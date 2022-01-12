ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

BY's 4-H Club January Meeting Minutes

By TRENT PRICE
whitehallledger.com
 3 days ago

At our January meeting, on January 3rd 2022, we discussed the...

www.whitehallledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
continentalenews.com

Dupont Community Club Meeting – January 10th

The Dupont Community Club will hold its January meeting on Monday, January 10th at 6pm at the Town Hall. The public is welcome to attend!. Sign up below with your email address to receive the Continental eNews in your inbox and always be in-the-know! Please note that this is a double opt-in form, meaning once you enter your information and click submit, an email will be sent to the email address provided asking you to click a link to confirm you really do want to sign up to receive our news in your inbox. So don't forget to check your email and click the link!
CONTINENTAL, OH
cityofsummit.org

Common Council Organization Meeting on Tuesday, January 4

Organization meeting will begin outdoors at 7:30PM in courtyard with swearing-in of newly elected and reelected officials. State of the City address by Mayor Nora Radest will take place in Common Council chamber immediately following swearing-in ceremony.
POLITICS
carbondalereporter.com

Herrin Chamber of Commerce Membership & Marketing Committee Meeting on January 4

Herrin Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Herrin Chamber of Commerce Membership & Marketing (M&M) Committee is the backbone of the Chamber. The members within the Chamber are the Chamber’s first priority. This committee is responsible for all items related to membership and marketing. Date and...
HERRIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy