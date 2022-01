Karissa McLaughlin played the full 45 minutes on Wednesday night, hitting big shot after big shot for Marquette women’s basketball as the Golden Eagles had to keep fighting all the way through an overtime period to get an 88-85 victory over DePaul. With the win, Marquette is now 10-4 overall on the year and 3-2 in Big East play. The Blue Demons drop to 12-4 on the season and suffer their first loss in Big East play to leave them at 4-1. Probably going to cost them their Associated Press votes next Monday, too.

MARQUETTE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO