VALLEY — The mental health of students had been a growing concern for some time before the COVID pandemic hit. It’s even worse now. The Chambers County School District has taken steps to help deal with this problem by hiring a mental health specialist. Shelia Leverette, who has a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, was the guest speaker at Wednesday’s noon hour meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Valley and talked about what’s being done to help students, their families and staff in coping with the pandemic.

VALLEY, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO