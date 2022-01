Hakeem, 15, and Samira, 13, who prefers to go by “Sammie,” dream of a home with pets to shower with affection! Journaling and drawing help this genuine fellow feel relaxed! Hakeem enjoys being active, especially if it means he can show off his scooter tricks and ride his bicycle around. He also likes playing basketball and relishes opportunities to play with pets; cats and dogs are his favorite. When Hakeem needs something to watch, Marvel movies, YouTube or “The Simpsons” are likely choices for this...

KIDS ・ 7 MINUTES AGO