Ameren Missouri must stop dumping waste from two of its coal-fired power plants into nearby pits following a federal crackdown on coal ash that denied the electric utility an extension to comply with new regulations. The move could force the utility to retire at least one of the facilities years ahead of schedule. The Environmental […]

