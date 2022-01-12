ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas libraries distribute free take-home COVID-19 tests amid growing demand

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IPna_0djDQaOe00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas libraries and other community partners distributed thousands of take-home COVID-19 tests Tuesday after the state received a portion of the 1.5 million it purchased.

The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) stocked tests at all its locations, and spokesperson Tameka Lee said libraries in Sherwood, Jacksonville and Maumelle had run out by 4 p.m.

“We’ve been very busy,” Lee said. “People have been very happy to know that the library has this available to them. We’ve already run out of tests at a few of our libraries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OE0Lk_0djDQaOe00
Gov. Hutchinson calls for Arkansans to get vaccinated and wear masks, pushes back against talk of shutdowns

The state received more than 200,000 of the 1.5 million tests it purchased. The iHealth tests produce results in 15 minutes. Each box contains two tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa8dK_0djDQaOe00

“We were happy about the fact that we could just add that as another resource we’re here to offer for the community,” Lee said.

People requesting a test for themselves could get a single box, but they could get up to three if they were getting them for family members.

With more than a million tests still expected, Lee said the library system will be prepared for when more arrive.

A full list of testing locations can be found at Healthy.Arkansas.Gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Sherwood, AR
Government
Maumelle, AR
Government
Jacksonville, AR
Government
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Sherwood, AR
Little Rock, AR
Health
City
Maumelle, AR
State
Arkansas State
Jacksonville, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Coronavirus
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Jacksonville, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Government
Sherwood, AR
Sports
Maumelle, AR
Sports
City
Jacksonville, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
FOX 16 News

More school districts added to pink, purple zones on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on January 13 that the number of school districts with new infection rates of 50 or more per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period remained at 226. However, the number of districts with more than 100 new cases per 10,000 residents increased by 10, and the number of districts with more than 200 new cases increased by three.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Library#Home#Central Arkansas#Arkansans#Ihealth#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
FOX 16 News

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
COLLEGES
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy