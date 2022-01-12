ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Go Ask Jo: 1/12/2022

By ELIZABETH PULLMAN
whitehallledger.com
 3 days ago

All the New Year resolutions are everywhere! Every time I turn around I see another message meant to inspire, enlighten or encourage me. Am I the only one who is already sick of the unasked for advice?! I feel...

Related
whitehallledger.com

Thought Provokers: 1/12/2022

The older you get, the more you appreciate a good pair of socks. When you are a teenager you hide things like sex or drinking from your parents. When you are a parent you hide things like sex or drinking from your kids. The fact biting your tongue when you’re...
HEALTH
Wyoming News

A Child Waits 1-15-22

Hakeem, 15, and Samira, 13, who prefers to go by “Sammie,” dream of a home with pets to shower with affection! Journaling and drawing help this genuine fellow feel relaxed! Hakeem enjoys being active, especially if it means he can show off his scooter tricks and ride his bicycle around. He also likes playing basketball and relishes opportunities to play with pets; cats and dogs are his favorite. When Hakeem needs something to watch, Marvel movies, YouTube or “The Simpsons” are likely choices for this...
KIDS
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

TikTok star Candice Murley dies ‘unexpectedly’ at 36, according to family

TikTok creator Candice Murley has passed away “unexpectedly” at the age of 36, according to her family.Murley, who went by the usernames @candimurley and @candicemurley on TikTok, where she had a combined 44,000 followers, died at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on 2 January, according to an obituary posted on the website of Wiseman’s Funeral Home.Following the content creator’s death, her sister Marsha McEvoy created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of her funeral. As of Thursday, the crowdfunding page had raised $17,356, surpassing its goal of $15,000.In the GoFundMe’s description, McEvoy said that...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else

Like any newbie cast member, Noella Bergener was expected to bring the drama and solidify her spot on the Real Housewives of Orange County.  Even this early into Season 17, this girl is clearly bringing it.  She’s ready to take on returning OC queen Heather Dubrow, and has no problem calling out a bitch for […] The post Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Talks Humor and Grief in a Final Interview: “Laughter Is Healing”

In one of Bob Saget’s final interviews, the actor and comedian sat down with a friend for a televised segment he hoped would help raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. In as segment that aired on CBS Mornings Friday, which was taped on Dec. 6, weeks before his untimely death, Saget spoke with CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook about losing his sister to scleroderma, the work he has done to help find a cure for the rare autoimmune disorder and using humor to cope with grief, saying that it’s “the only way my family survived.” Saget was...
CELEBRITIES

