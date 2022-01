PORTLAND, Maine — Necessity, it's said, is the mother of invention. It was true for a mother from Maine who looked for books her daughter could relate to. Maryann Cocca-Leffler's daughter, Janine Leffler, was born with cerebral palsy. As a young mother, Maryann searched for books that her daughter could relate to, ones in which characters with disabilities were portrayed in a positive light. When she came up empty-handed, the author and illustrator began to write books for her daughter and a wider audience.

