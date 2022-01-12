ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Case of man sent to prison for stealing NyQuil sparks action from officials, faith leaders

By Jay Dow
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JQusT_0djDPE8Z00

NEW YORK — Reginald Randolph — a 58-year-old Harlem native with a history of drug addiction — spent more than two years in Rikers Island Jail for stealing some 40-boxes of NyQuil from two Manhattan pharmacies.

More than 230 faith and community leaders penned a letter in support of Randolph’s case, and sent it directly to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul has yet to rule on a clemency petition to have Randolph’s sentence commuted.

The Reverend Peter Cook, executive director of the New York State Council of Churches, is one of the letter’s lead signers.

“The problem … is that the punishment, in proportion to the crime, is completely out of balance,” Cook said.

NY man moved to state prison after more than 850 days at Rikers, all because he stole cold medicine

New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos, along with two of her colleagues, also sent a letter to Gov. Hochul, advocating for Randolph.

“The injustice here is that many New Yorkers across time have had to plead guilty in order to try to get the services that they’ve actually needed. And that’s a practice we need to end,” she said.

Ramos added incarceration doesn’t address the root of issues like substance abuse.

Addressing that vicious cycle of incarceration — even when it includes addicts with mental health issues — remains a source of tension among elected and law enforcement officials.

Legal group urges clemency for NY man in prison for stealing cold medicine

Newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s critics are outraged over his decision to not seek jail or prison time for various low level, non-violent crimes, along with certain assault, robbery and gun possession charges.

New York City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli is one of those critics — he called Bragg’s strategy “pro criminal.”

Dad frustrated he’s still behind bars for New York NyQuil theft

Bragg said cases like Randolph’s deserve to be treated differently within the criminal justice system.

“We need to give people services, so that we can stop these incidents from occurring, and also, we can focus on what people are sitting around the kitchen table talking about — which is gun safety, gun violence sexual assaults and domestic violence. That’s where our focus needs to be,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 9

Mista Mr
3d ago

Black man steals Nyquil and is sent to prison for 2 years. Little Johnny murders 2 ppl and gets taken to McDonalds after he's aquitted.

Reply
5
don wells
2d ago

moral of story don't steal.. esp if u blk.. should know better esp at his age..what nobody in his family help him told him long ago to grow up

Reply
4
ASSMAN
2d ago

yeah fortunately for this guy he did it before the New Black laws came into effect but this bastard needs to be locked up for more than that he's making drugs with the NyQuil the drug addict lock them away

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Eviction protesters arrested outside Gov. Hochul’s office

NEW YORK (PIX11) — About two dozen protesters were arrested outside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office. They were drawing attention to the state’s expiring eviction moratorium, which ends Saturday. “You will be placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct,” blasted a NYPD automated messages ahead of the arrests. Among those arrested was housing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Demonstrators arrested outside Hochul’s NYC office as renters face eviction

MANHATTAN – Several housing activists were arrested Friday while protesting the end of the eviction moratorium outside Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan office. Demonstrators shut down part of Third Avenue in front of the governor’s Midtown office while voicing their concerns over the hundreds of thousands of renters who face evictions. Police later began to conduct […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

One teen arrested in anti-Asian assault where victim was beaten with sticks

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — One of the three individuals wanted for assaulting a man while shouting anti-Asian remarks on Oct. 23 was arrested, police said Friday. The man, 18-year-old Jordan McNamara, was charged with assault, police said. McNamara and two others approached the 30-year-old victim at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23, and proceeded to attack the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Queens man indicted for nearly decapitating mom in deadly machete attack

QUEENS — A man allegedly nearly decapitated his 78-year-old mother in a deadly Queens machete attack, officials said Thursday. Osvaldo Diaz, 46, was indicted on murder charges in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021 attack, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Diaz fled New York after the attack, but he was apprehended and extradited to […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Financial aid headed to survivors of devastating Bronx fire

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Financial help for the survivors of the devastating Twin Parks North West fire in the Bronx will begin Saturday. The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City announced $2,250 gift cards will be distributed to affected families. And city officials reiterated Friday that no one will be forced to go back […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Peter Cook
Person
Joe Borelli
PIX11

Bronx fire victims to receive debit cards, other immediate help: officials

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — In response to some complaints from people displaced by a fatal fire in the Bronx, who said that the city could be doing more to help them — and do so more quickly — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson made an announcement late Friday afternoon.   “Each household will […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man, 77, slashed during dispute on subway in Brooklyn

BEFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – A 77-year-old man was slashed during a dispute on a subway car in Brooklyn earlier this month. It happened on Jan. 2 around 10:15 a.m. onboard a northbound A train approaching the Utica Avenue subway station in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said. The victim had engaged in a verbal dispute with the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Harlem#Domestic Violence#Faith#Rikers#New Yorkers#New York City Council
PIX11

One bullet hits Bronx daycare center: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — One round entered a daycare center with several young children inside Friday, police said. The shots were fired about 3:18 p.m. on Magenta Street in Williamsbridge. One round went into the center, which is located at White Plains Road, police said. Seven children — all about 3 years old — […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Communal funeral planned Sunday for Bronx fire victims

NEW YORK (AP) — A communal funeral for victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in decades has been planned for Sunday, a week after the the blaze in the Bronx high-rise. The service is to be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx, said Imam Musa Kabba of Masjid-Ur-Rahmah, the mosque where […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced for fatally shooting friend while playing video games

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former NYPD officer was sentenced to up to three years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The former officer, 30-year-old Martinson Afari Yeboah, accidentally fatally shot his neighbor, Frederick Afoakwah, in 2019. Clark said Yeboah, who at the time had been an […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Handcuffed prisoner escapes NYPD custody in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A handcuffed prisoner escaped police custody in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, officials said. Akeem Williams, a 21-year-old robbery suspect, was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pains, police said. Williams escaped from Brookdale Hospital while he was being treated. Though he was rear cuffed, Williams was able to bring his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Is it unlawful for a landlord to turn off utilities on a tenant?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The eviction moratorium is ending this weekend in New York State and some tenants fear they could be put out in the cold. There have been several reports of landlords turning of utilities due to renters not paying their bills, but is this legal? “The law looks at turning off the […]
HOUSE RENT
PIX11

PIX11

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy