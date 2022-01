There were two undefeated teams remaining in Division I men's college basketball Tuesday morning. By the end of Tuesday night, there were zero. First, previously unbeaten USC lost at Stanford. Then previously unbeaten Baylor, the top-ranked team in the country, lost to Texas Tech. Consequently, there is a new No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and the new No. 1 is Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers, who beat Alabama late Tuesday on the road inside Coleman Coliseum.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO