ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rolls-Royce Had Its Best Year Ever Thanks to COVID Deaths: CEO

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rolls-Royce is experiencing its biggest year of sales ever thanks to the enormous number of deaths the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, according to the...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

After Posting Record Sales in 2021, Rolls-Royce Vows to Stay ‘Rare and Precious’

Rolls-Royce isn’t about to let success go to its head. The luxury marque posted record sales in 2021, but don’t expect that to change a thing at Goodwood. In fact, the brand’s CEO is adamant that it will continue to operate the same way it has for over a century. The British automaker announced Monday that it sold 5,586 vehicles this past calendar year despite the continuing global coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues that have plagued the auto industry. Not only is that a new record for the 117-year-old company, but it represents a 49 percent increase over 2020 sales. It...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Rolls-Royce CEO Talks Record Sales Growth in 2021, Electrifying Fleet

It has been a record year for luxury automaker Rolls-Royce despite the industry struggling to meet demand overall due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joined Cheddar to discuss the driving factors behind the company's 2021 success. He said after the pandemic forced the closure of factories in 2020 and people stopped making large purchases, they were open to spending more in 2021. "The entire luxury sector was fueled by there's money available, and people are prepared to spend money," he said.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Lamborghini Just Had Its Best Sales Year Ever

It looks like the Raging Bull had a raging 2021. Lamborghini has just announced that last year was its best ever. The marque delivered a record 8,405 luxury cars worldwide in 2021, according to a statement released Wednesday. Sales were up by 13 percent year-on-year thanks to what Lambo describes as a “targeted and monitored growth strategy.” To no great surprise, the ever-popular Urus was by far the automaker’s best-selling ride. The six-figure Super SUV accounted for nearly 60 percent of all sales in 2021, with 5,021 models hightailing it out of the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese last year. The Huracán took...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Rolls Royce Ghost#Vehicles#The Financial Times#The Cheapest Rolls Royce
CarBuzz.com

More People Are Buying Rolls-Royce Cars Than Ever Before

Despite being one of the most exclusive automotive brands to currently exist, demand for Rolls-Royce products has never been higher with the British marque confirming its best year of sales yet for 2021. Its strongest products were the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan but demand for its entire line-up is high.
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce had a record year with 5,586 cars delivered in 2021

Last week, we learned about BMW’s record-setting 2021 during which it delivered more than 2.2 million vehicles for the first time to regain the luxury sales crown from Mercedes. There’s more good news to share on that front as Rolls-Royce also achieved unprecedented sales in the year that just ended. The ultra-premium brand from Goodwood shipped no fewer than 5,586 cars to clients from all over the world.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce pledges to remain exclusive by not chasing volume

Having just posted all-time annual record sales for 2021, Rolls-Royce is quick to point out it will resist the temptation of chasing volume to make a quick profit. With BMW’s backing and its generous pockets, it would be fairly easy to go down that route and expand the portfolio with luxed-up versions of its parent company’s products.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Carscoops

Rolls-Royce Just Recorded Its Best Sales Year In Its 117-Year Long History

Rolls-Royce announced the financial results for 2021 which was a record year in terms of sales. The British manufacturer sold 5,586 vehicles, which is the highest number in its 117-year history, marking a 49 percent increase compared to the COVID-struck 2020. The company didn’t get into specifics but revealed that...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Rolls-Royce enjoys record sales

The BMW-owned firm announced it delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved a record year for sales in 2021, driven by the Ghost model. The BMW-owned firm said it delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020. The company said there was “high...
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Rolls Royce, sales boom in 2021. The CEO: “With Covid, many have understood that life is short”

MILAN – Covid reminded us that you only live once and, for those who can, it is better to do it from the cockpit of a Rolls Royce. Word of the CEO of the historic company of extra-luxury cars Torsten Müller-Ötvös, which attributed the company’s record results in 2021 to the indirect effects of the pandemic. “Many have seen several people die within their communities due to Covid, and this has made them think that life can be short and it is better to live it now rather than postponing certain choices to a later date,” said the manager.
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Rolls-Royce CEO Claims COVID Deaths 'Quite Massively' Helped Sales: 'Life Can Be Short'

Rolls-Royce sales are booming in large part due to the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the CEO of the ultra-luxury car brand. "Quite a lot of people witnessed people in their community dying from COVID, that makes them think life can be short, and you'd better live now than postpone it to a later date," said Torsten Müller-Otvös, according to the Financial Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Rolls-Royce and Bentley sales skyrocketed in 2021

Ultra luxury car brands Rolls-Royce and Bentley had a better year than most in 2021. Both automakers set global sales records for the calendar year, which was beset by supply chain issues that hampered the industry. Rolls-Royce delivered 5,586 vehicles, which was a 49% increase over 2020, and Bentley was...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Jeep Renegade Facelift, Rolls Royce’s Best Year Ever, And Positive News For Chrysler: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. General Motors has sent a letter to California Governor, Gavin Newsom, saying they are “committed to complying with California’s regulations.” The announcement will make GM eligible for Californian state fleet purchases. It comes after a ban was in place as three years ago, GM supported then-President Trump’s efforts to restrict the state from setting its own emissions regulations.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Think 2021 was bad? Not for Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Lamborghini

Americans may be feeling uneasy about the economy, but if sales of ultra-luxury cars are any indication, the super rich are doing just fine. Both Rolls-Royce and Bentley posted record sales in 2021. Last year, Rolls-Royce delivered 5,586 cars around the world, the most cars Rolls-Royce has ever sold in...
CARS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy