Political Report Card: NC 11th District Representative Madison Cawthorn

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is asking for your vote once again, but has he earned it? Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow sat down with him and has his Political Report Card.

Cawthorn currently represents North Carolina’s 11th District. After being sworn in in January of 2021, he became the youngest Republican ever elected to the House of Representatives. The 26-year-old said his age has helped him gain valuable mentors.

“I think because a lot of these people [in Congress] imagine that they’re going to be president in the next cycle, or the cycle after that. And then they look at my age and they realize that I’m not eligible run for president for about another decade, they’re not threatened whatsoever. And so, when I go to them for advice, they give it so freely they actually just really want to help. And so, I have actually found that my youth is a major asset,” Cawthorn said.

One of Cawthorn’s more famous mentors is former President Donald Trump.

“I consider him a second father figure, we’re very close,” Cawthorn said when explaining the dynamic between himself and Trump.

But his relationship with Trump has faced harsh criticism, especially after the speech Cawthorn gave during the Save America Rally on January 6, 2021. After the rally hundreds of Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol. Despite the violence that ensued that day, Cawthorn stands by his speech.

“Any loss of life is disgusting. People should not be trespassing inside the Capitol, but to say that these people are violent extremists, and they’re violent terrorists in Washington D.C., I think is patently false,” Cawthorn said.

Despite such a polarizing start to his time in Congress, Cawthorn said he still manages to reach across the aisle.

“A lot of people assume that I’m not able to work with anyone across the aisle. That actually can’t be further from the truth. You know, there’s several members of the Democratic Party, we talk about, what’s going on in space, what’s going on with the new cyber world, what’s going on with all the new broadband capabilities we’re gonna have in this country,” Cawthorn said.

According to GovTrack, Cawthorn has co-sponsored 30 bills written by Democrats in the 117th Congress, which was slightly less than the average of North Carolina’s Republican delegation.

Washington politics aside, Cawthorn said his main focus has always been on the needs of his district.

“I think one of the very first cases, was there was a young family, they had a food truck business, and obviously, because of what was going on with COVID-19. And all this craziness that happened in 2020, they were on the verge of bankruptcy,” Cawthorn explained, “They called me and told me about this issue. And it was someone that I had met on the campaign trail, and then getting to realize the power that you’re able to wield when you’re a member of Congress just to call one of these agencies and say, who you are, then all of a sudden you they these people realize you sign their paychecks. And so, then they work very quickly to resolve the issues that you have for these people. And so, it’s really just an honor to get to save these people’s business to save their homes and really save their future.”

Cawthorn said his staff has solved more than 900 constituent cases, responded to thousands of pieces of mail, and recovered thousands of dollars in grants for his district.

Cawthorn promised those same voters, during his campaign, that he would stay true to his beliefs. After taking a hard stance on very divisive issues, he said he hasn’t changed his mind since taking office.

“I genuinely believe we still need term limits on members of Congress. And I think that we’re going to be able to get that a lot of people say, ‘oh, that’s just a pie in the sky dream, you’ll never be able to get that.’ And again, my version of term limits is something that will not be able to help really you or I, it’s going to help the next generation.”

Though Cawthorn has remained consistent in his stance on the big issues, he took voters by surprise when he decided to not run for re-election in his current district, which will become district 14. Instead, he will be running for district 13, which covers the outskirts of Charlotte.

When asked for a self-assessment of his performance in Congress thus far, Cawthorn said he’s going to leave that up to the voters to decide on November 8, 2022.

