By Alex Moore, MHS junior On Friday, Jan. 7, the Mullen Bronco boys traveled to Brady to play them in a varsity only matchup. At the end of the first quarter it was a close race with Mullen having the lead 10 to 6 over the Eagles. At halftime both teams had scored 15 points in the second quarter, so it was still a 4 point lead for the Broncos. The second half was where the Broncos started to…

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO