ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korean officials test positive for COVID-19 after attending CES trade show in U.S. -sources

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – More than 30 officials from major South Korean companies who attended the giant CES tech trade show in Las Vegas last week tested positive for COVID-19 while in the United States, industry sources said on Wednesday. About 20 officials from Samsung Electronics and about...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
TRAFFIC
b975.com

South Korea to submit supplementary budget this month

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s prime minister said on Friday the government will submit a supplementary budget to the national parliament aimed at boosting small firms and the self-employed before the country’s Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. “The country has decided to...
ECONOMY
b975.com

China to suspend more incoming U.S. flights over COVID-19 cases

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend two American Airlines flights from Dallas to Shanghai from Jan. 24 after seven passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent flight. It will also suspend two Delta Air flights from Detroit to Shanghai from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
b975.com

Brazil registers 112,286 cases of coronavirus, 251 COVID-19 deaths

(Reuters) – Brazil reported 112,286 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 251 COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The country has now registered 22,927,203 cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, while the official death toll has risen to 620,796, according to ministry data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korea#Trade Show#Covid#Reuters#South Korean#Samsung Electronics#Sk Group#Sk Innovation#Hyundai Heavy Industries#Hyundai Motor#Joongang Ilbo#Chosun Ilbo#Cta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
b975.com

China’s Omicron-hit Tianjin launches new round of tests

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Tianjin started a new round of testing of its 14 million residents on Wednesday to block the Omicron variant, as financial analysts warned of the growing economic costs on China of curbs to extinguish clusters of infections. China, which has stuck to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Austria’s daily COVID-19 infections hit record, newspaper says

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily new coronavirus infections have risen to a new record of 18,427, newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported on Wednesday as cases have been surging because of the spread of the extremely contagious Omicron variant. Daily figures are due to be published later on Wednesday. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Coronavirus infections in Japan’s Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said. The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added. (Reporting by Chang-Ran...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Indonesia rolls out booster shots, amid fears of Omicron spread

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia kicked off its COVID-19 booster programme for the general public on Wednesday, as the world’s fourth-most-populous nation hit an almost three-month high in cases amid the rise of the Omicron variant. Elderly and immunocompromised residents, who are being prioritised in the programme, queued up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

German hospitality, retail firms put more staff on shorter hours in December

BERLIN (Reuters) – Coronavirus restrictions in hospitality and retail pushed up the number of German employees put on reduced working hours in job protection schemes in December, the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. The number of workers on short-time work schemes, also known as Kurzarbeit, rose by nearly...
RETAIL
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. The eight percent growth would be well above the government's target of more than six percent, and comes on the back of a strong start to the year as a "zero-Covid" policy allowed the country to lead the global economic recovery. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy. But the country's recovery in the second half of 2021 was hobbled by a series of outbreaks -- with officials reimposing strict containment measures -- as well as power outages caused by an emissions-reduction drive, supply chain problems and surging energy costs.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy