A t-test is a statistical technique that tells one how significant a difference is between two groups is. In brief, it accomplishes this by comparing the amount of the signal (measured by the difference between sample or population means) to the amount of noise (or variation) in those samples. There are many helpful articles on Towards Data Science describing them in-depth to tell you what a t-test is and how it works, but not much material discussing the different variants of t-tests and when to use them. This article will go through the 3 variants of t-tests, when to use them, and how to run them in Python.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO