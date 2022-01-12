ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Caleb Jones: Blocks three shots

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jones finished with three blocked shots in a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
CBS Sports

How to fix Panthers: Matt Rhule doesn't have a shot to win in Carolina without a good quarterback

The Carolina Panthers are entering a crucial year in the Matt Rhule era, another year Carolina has more questions surrounding the franchise than answers. Carolina lost 12 of 14 games to close out the seaosn after a surprising 3-0 start, highlighted by the struggles of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton -- showcasing why the Panthers need a franchise quarterback if Rhule actually wants to win in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
927thevan.com

Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Nicklas Lidstrom is back with the Detroit Red Wings as Vice President of Hockey Operations. General Manager Steve Yzerman announced the hiring of his former teammate yesterday. Lidstrom spent his entire 20-year NHL career with Detroit and won four Stanley Cup championships with the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy