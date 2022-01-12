Blackhawks' Riley Stillman: Serves two helpers in win

The Chicago Blackhawks looked to conclude their three-game road trip on a high note against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. The game was expected to be defenseman Seth Jones’ return to Columbus, however, it was not to be, as earlier in the day, Jones, along with teammate Jake McCabe, were placed in COVID-19 protocol. As a result, the Blackhawks recalled defenseman Jakub Galvas from Rockford, and he made his NHL debut paired alongside Riley Stillman. In addition, Blue Jackets defenseman and former Blackhawk Adam Boqvist faced his former team for the first time since the blockbuster trade involving Jones last summer.
