Public Safety

Teen Accused of Leaving Newborn in Dumpster Unaware of Pregnancy Till Days Before Birth

By Ayumi Davis
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alexis Avila told detectives in an interview she didn't know she was pregnant until Jan. 6 when she sought medical attention for abdominal...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

The Independent

Mother of newborn found in a box is discovered

The mother of a newborn baby left inside a cardboard box with a note during the winter season in Fairbanks, Alaska, has been found.Police said on Wednesday that the mother was a juvenile and was taken to a hospital for evaluation and care.“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been filed at this time,” police said.Authorities did not release the mother’s age or identity.The baby had been found bundled in blankets inside a box at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve. The child was taken to a hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Desperate Teen Mom Charged After Abandoning Newborn In Dumpster

HOBBS, NM –– The mother of a baby abandoned in a dumpster on Friday afternoon has been charged with child abuse and attempted murder –– two first-degree felonies. According to the Hobbs Police Department, on Friday evening officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of N. Thorp St. for reports of a newborn child being found in a dumpster. The abandoned infant was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a Lubbock area hospital. The baby is now in stable condition. Surveillance footage showed the mother of the child, identified as 18-year-old Alexis Avila, leaving the child…
HOBBS, NM
The Independent

Grandfather of baby tossed into dumpster by teen mom is fighting for custody

The grandfather of a baby that was abandoned in a dumpster by his teen mother is fighting to take custody of the child. Video footage captured on Friday afternoon shows Alexis Avila, 18, throwing a trash bag containing the baby into a dumpster in New Mexico. Despite being a newborn, the baby survived for several hours in 36-degree weather inside the dumpster. A trio of individuals who were combing through the trash stumbled onto the child and called the police for help. The baby still had its umbilical cord attached when it was found. Ms Avila said she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox32chicago.com

Teen mom throws newborn in dumpster in shocking video

HOBBS, New Mexico - Surveillance video taken outside a New Mexico store shows the moments a teen mom tossed her unwanted newborn into a dumpster – and the rescuers who pulled her to safety five hours later. "I got a call about 8:30 on Friday, and Hobbs PD said,...
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Hobbs woman arrested after allegedly dumping newborn in dumpster

Warning: Some might find the video disturbing HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police have arrested 18-year-old Alexis Avila for the attempted murder of her newborn baby. Video footage was captured of the incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 7. The Hobbs Police Department reports that around 8 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of N. […]
HOBBS, NM
The Independent

Mother and two children accused of killing six-year-old son on his birthday and dumping body in alley

A mother and her two children have been accused of killing her six-year-old son on his birthday, before dumping his body in an alley in Indiana and then falsely reporting him missing.Damari Perry was allegedly held under a cold shower for an extended period of time by family members until he vomited and lost consciousness on 30 December, in a case officials have described as “one of the worst” they’ve ever seen.Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said the abuse was allegedly carried out under the orders of Damari’s mother Jannie Perry on what was the boy’s sixth birthday.Ms Perry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Newborn Baby in New Mexico Tossed in Dumpster by Teen Discovered Alive

Three people in New Mexico recently found a newborn inside a dumpster. "Their collective quick response to this emergency, including notification of 911, was absolutely pivotal in saving this baby's life," August Fons, Hobbs Police chief, said. Police say the trio was going through the trash looking for anything of...
HOBBS, NM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
KCBD

Hobbs mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn in dumpster

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - An 18-year-old mother in Hobbs has been charged with child abuse and attempted murder after giving birth to a baby and leaving it in a dumpster. Hobbs police were called to the 1400 block of N. Thorp around 8 p.m. Friday night and rendered aid to the newborn child. The child is now in a Lubbock hospital, said to be in stable condition.
HOBBS, NM
CBS DFW

Texas Woman Accused Of Abandoning Newborn In Trash Dumpster

FISHER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An 18-year-old woman near the Texas border with New Mexico is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster. Officials with the Hobbs Police Department say Alexis Avila is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lea County District Court. Authorities...
LUBBOCK, TX
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Hobbs baby update, Robbed New Mexico, Snow & rain, Blood shortage, MiLB First female manager

[1] ‘We just found a baby in the trash’: Details emerge after Hobbs teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster A newborn baby left in a dumpster is stable. Police say his mother wrapped him in a towel, put him in a trash bag, and tossed the newborn in a dumpster near the Broadmoor Shopping Center in Hobbs. The baby was there for six hours until three strangers heard his cries while dumpster diving and called 911. Police say the surveillance video shows his mother is 18-year-old Alexis Avila. After authorities tracked her down, she told officers she didn’t know she was pregnant and panicked. Avila is charged with attempted murder.
HOBBS, NM
The Independent

Teen mom questioned by police after newborn baby found buried at mobile home park

Authorities in Texas are conducting investigations after finding the remains of an infant buried in a trailer park after a teenager gave birth to a premature baby.On Thursday, police said they found an unearthed patch of ground at a mobile home park in southwest Houston, 3500 block of Darlinghurst, where the body of the infant had been buried. Investigators reached the site after they received a call around 6.30am, according to local media outlet Click2Houston. According to investigators, a 17-year-old girl went to a local hospital complaining about abdominal pain on Wednesday. Medics determined that she had given birth two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

