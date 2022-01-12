Sports: Jan. 11, 2022

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Sullivan County man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Fallsburg. State police were called to a home on Sunday because of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they found the victim – 61-year-old Marilyn Torres. Officers later arrested Joseph Detzauer, 37, who they say strangled the victim. He was remanded to the Sullivan County jail without bail.

