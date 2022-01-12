ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply chain crisis limits ingredients available for popular Brooklyn cake shop

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The supply chain crisis is making it hard for a Brooklyn cake shop to make some of its popular lavish cakes.

Bringing detailed cakes to life is a passion for Miriam Milord, the founder and creative director of BCakeNY. Her cake shop, which has been in business for 13 years, is known for making lavish cakes for notable clients, like rapper Fabolous, and for everyday New Yorkers.

“We've had a lot of celebrity clients over the past decade. Our true client though really is more our neighbor,” Milord says.

However, Milord says ingredients are harder to come by due to the supply chain crisis.

“It's definitely been a struggle. There have been a lot of ingredients that were just not available or just really expensive,” she says.

The owner says the cost of eggs and milk has skyrocketed, and the price of cream cheese has rose by 30%. This is especially hard she says because it is hard to make her popular buttercreams, but she's working around it.

“We definitely try to order less but also increase other products that, for example, don't need cream cheese,” Milord says.

On top of supply chain issues, the business is now seeing a labor shortage due to COVID-19 Omicron variant cases.

“It seems like every day there's just a new hurdle,” Milord says.

She's hoping her business can adjust to what she calls the "new normal" so the cake shop can thrive once again.

