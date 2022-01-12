Health experts share tips on at-home COVID-19 testing

As more at-home testing kits are distributed, health experts have tips to make sure patients test themselves properly.

A total of 500 million at-home testing kits will soon be distributed.

They all come with a nasal swab, which goes half to three-quarters of an inch into each nostril.

Once inserted, move the swab around in five big circles. Different tests may vary on where people should stick the swab to get results.

After waiting the designated time for results, experts recommend reporting results to a doctor and local health department if it’s positive.