ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers put CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RR5KE_0djDKwM800

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve Tuesday with an Achilles injury, the team announced.

Under the NFL's rules, Sherman won't be able to return this season because it's his second stint on injured reserve. The All-Pro cornerback, however, will remain with the team throughout the playoffs as a mentor and coach for the Bucs' defensive backs.

"Didn't go how I wanted it to but I'm grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again! Look forward to continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off," Sherman wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for all the support this season. The body gave all it had and I'm grateful."

Due to injury woes in the Buccaneers' secondary early in the 2021 season, Sherman was signed off the street in late September and immediately saw the field, playing all but one snap in the Bucs' 19-17 win over the New England Patriots on Oct. 3.

Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, played three games in 12 days for the Buccaneers despite his extended absence from football. He eventually suffered a hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which sidelined him for six weeks.

The 33-year-old Sherman tried to return in Week 10 at the Washington Football Team, but he sustained a calf injury during warmups and didn't play.

Sherman returned in Week 14 and recorded an interception off Josh Allen in the second quarter of the Buccaneers' 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. Sherman's last action came in Week 16 at the Carolina Panthers, playing just three snaps due to the Achilles injury.

In five games this season, Sherman finished with 11 total tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Made A $100,000 Bet On A Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman has quite the battle going on in his heart. He’ll always be a Patriot, but he’s also got an undying love for Tom Brady. So it makes sense that when he was given $100,000 as part of a marketing deal with Wynnbet, Edelman put it all on something that his heart would very much like to see: A Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl. He put down $50k on each to make Super Bowl LVI, with one team obviously carrying better odds than the other. Edelman has been telling anyone and everyone about his wager, since Wynnbet would probably like...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
The Spun

The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cb#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#The New England Patriots#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Buffalo Bills#The Carolina Panthers
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
AllBucs

Which NFC Team Poses the Biggest Threat to the Buccaneers?

Super Wild Card Weekend is upon us. The children have gone home. It's only grown-ups, now, as the NFL's remaining 14 teams will battle it out in a win-or-go-home tournament for the ultimate prize: a Super Bowl ring. The Bucs own the NFC's No. 2 seed, but as we all...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideHook

Why Antonio Brown Will Be Backing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Playoffs

Unceremoniously cut by the Buccaneers after removing his uniform and leaving an in-progress game in New Jersey against the Jets for reasons that remain up for debate, Antonio Brown will be rooting for Tom Brady and the rest of his former teammates when Tampa Bay hosts the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the first round of the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Buccaneers News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team activated three key players before their playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles. “Reinforcements are on the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who began the opening week of the postseason with seven players on injured reserve but could see that list trimmed significantly by Sunday’s Wild Card opener against the Philadelphia Eagles,” the team said in a statement.
NFL
Field Gulls

The Seahawks are going to the playoffs

Congratulations to the playoffing Seattle Seahawks, all 11 of them, all distinguished alumni of the program. All dear to our hearts, to some degree. And all still playing! Except one, because of late-breaking news. With the actual Seahawks sitting at home for the first time since 2017, former members of...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers Add Veteran WR to Practice Squad

In a pair of practice squad moves, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran wide receiver John Brown and released running back Darwin Thompson on Thursday, the team announced. Brown, an eight-year pro, spent time with the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars throughout the 2021 season before joining Tampa Bay's practice squad for the playoffs.
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
258K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy