SriLankan Airlines has announced the reestablishment of its codeshare with American Airlines. The agreement between the two oneworld airlines will allow for more ways to travel between Sri Lanka and the United States. While there will be no nonstop flights between the US and Sri Lanka, the codeshare opens expanded one-stop itineraries between the two countries and is a sign of the return of international air travel.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO