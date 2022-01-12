ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

Needham COVID-19 testing site reported to Attorney General

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJbzu_0djDJq1Z00

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Sandy Tam remembers waiting out in the cold in a long line for a Covid test at the Center for Covid Control in Needham.

“From the time we stood in line until we got tested, it was about a two-hour wait, Said Sandy Tam from Medfield.

That was on January 4th. The company’s website promises a 48-hour turnaround but signs on site say it’s more likely a 3 to 5-day wait.

“So, I did not get my results within the 3 days,” said Tam.

Sandy’s results didn’t come back on day 5 either, And it’s now been 7 days.

“It’s busy and was after the holiday and maybe they you know I guess mine fell through the cracks,” she said.

Now over a week later, she’s tired of waiting. The other day on FaceBook Tam saw people talking about the testing site and she chimed in….

“Maybe try that place? And I just called and said no don’t try that place because we never get results back,” said Tam.

Tam is not alone. The town of Needham has gotten so many complaints that they reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Attorney General in a letter. It says in part:

“Town officials have become aware of complaints that persons who have submitted to testing at this site are receiving results days or weeks later than promised, or sometimes not at all.”

Christopher Heep, Needham Town Counsel

And there are complaints against the Center for Covid Control across the country. In Florida, they face claims of charging for negative test results.

Newsweek says the company received an “F” from the Better Business Bureau.

Meantime, back in Massachusetts Tam just wants her Covid test results back… and warns others to steer clear of the center for covid control.

“My personal experiences I’ll never go back there. Now I’m telling everybody don’t go there either,” said Tam.

Boston 25 did reach out to the local business. We were directed to corporate offices in Chicago. We have not heard back from them as of this writing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Needham, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Needham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Needham, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Needham, MA
Government
City
Medfield, MA
City
Florida, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Attorney General#Newsweek#Boston 25
Boston 25 News WFXT

Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group remained in jail after his first court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 more Florida men charged in US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Three more Florida men, one with connections to a rightwing extremist group, have been arrested on charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, officials said. Alan Fischer III, 28, of Tampa; Zachary Johnson, 33, of St. Petersburg;...
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus: CDC updates mask recommendations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask recommendations on Friday, with officials saying that people should “wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.”. The update came following speculation that the public health agency would recommend that people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
73K+
Followers
84K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy