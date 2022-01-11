ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare for higher interest rates and lower gold and silver prices - gold and silver forecast

By CPM Group
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. Jeffrey Christian discusses two key upcoming signals that can lead to...

www.kitco.com

kitco.com

Gold bulls see potential for higher prices as inflation remains a threat

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

Gold futures fall for the session, gain for the week

Gold futures declined on Friday, giving up earlier gains, but holding onto a climb for the week. Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, attributed the day's pullback in prices partly to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with regular trading closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, a decline in the U.S. dollar for the week and gold's long-term role as an inflation hedge are among the reasons behind the precious metal's rise this week, he said. February gold fell $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,816.50 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 1.1% from last Friday's settlement to mark their fifth weekly rise in six weeks, FactSet data show.
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
kitco.com

How to hedge long gold and silver investments - Jeffrey Christian

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses how investors hedge their long gold and silver holdings while preserving their long exposure to rising prices. He discusses a couple examples where hedging helped clients maximize their earnings, profiting on their hedges while maintaining their long holdings.
kitco.com

Gold and silver trade higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold (0.22%) and silver (0.30%) are heading into the EU session higher after some positive price action overnight. In the rest of the commodities complex, both copper (0.28%) and spot WTI (0.69%) are in the black. After some softness in Wall St, the Nikkei 225 (-1.28%), ASX...
kitco.com

Does news effect gold, silver, and platinum?

As much as many would love to blame the banks, manipulation of the Central Banks, the news, and other forms of manipulation for gold's price action, they would be wrong. Too many traders look for excuses to describe the price action and continue to ignore the simple fact that no trade can be completed without a buyer and a seller.
FinanceBuzz

Investing in Gold, Silver, and Precious Metals: Is It a Smart Idea?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Gold,...
kitco.com

Eldorado achieves revised annual guidance, says gold production down 10% in 2021

DailyFx

Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Running Aground into Big Resistance

Silver starting to turn lower from near December high. Gold had a spirited move higher this week, but is now finding itself at an important area of resistance. Since July gold has run into the 1830 area on four occasions, with the most recent run-in coming to end last year and begin this one.
kitco.com

First-rate hike, high inflation favors gold - WGC

investing.com

Can Silver And Gold Breakout From Stagnant Price Action?

Everyone knows inflation is on the rise and with the latest year-over-year inflation numbers up 7%, investors are finally getting the picture that market growth has challenges ahead. Now, investors are searching for the next areas to trade given the markets' unfolding dilemma with rates looking to increase and the...
