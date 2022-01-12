ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech Hands No. 1 Baylor First Loss of Season, Snaps 21-Game Win Streak

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
WACO, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech ended No. 1 Baylor’s nation-best winning streak at 21 games, getting 12 points and a key 3-pointer from Kevin McCullar in a 65-62 win over the Bears on Tuesday night.

The 19th-ranked Red Raiders (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) had their biggest lead at 59-52 when McCullar hit the 3 from the left corner in front of their bench with 2:39 left, and they held on for their second consecutive victory over a top-10 team.

Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each had 17 points for Baylor (15-1, 3-1), which fell two short of matching its own Big 12 record of 23 consecutive wins set two seasons ago.

Baylor was the last Division I team to lose this season. Fifth-ranked Southern California (13-1) was also undefeated before a 75-69 loss at Stanford earlier Tuesday.

Davion Warren hit two free throws for the Red Raiders with 22 seconds left before a timeout. Baylor then moved the ball around with Flagler passing to Akinjo, who bobbled the ball at the top top of the key before gathering it and taking a 3-pointer that hit off the front of the rim as time expired.

Texas Tech beat then-No. 6 Kansas at home on Saturday without McCullar and leading scorer Terrence Shannon, who also missed the game against the defending national champions.

Adonis Arms had 14 points for the Red Raiders, while Kevin Obanor and Bryson Williams had 13 each. Clarence Nadolny had 11 points.

McCullar had missed the previous two games after hurting his ankle in practice last week and having his foot in a walking boot. Shannon has missed six games in a row because of lingering back spasms.

The Bears scored the game’s first nine points, including two 3-pointers by Flagler. They had a 31-16 lead when Flagler hit his fourth 3-pointer with 6:13 left in the first half, but they didn’t score again before the break, with six missed shots and four turnovers.

Obanor had a dunk for Texas Tech only 10 seconds into the second half that started a quick 7-1 run. The Red Raiders tied it for the first time at 33-33 when Bryson Williams converted a three-point play with 18:28 left.

