On Wednesday evening, word came out that the Oilers were thoroughly in the mix to sign Evander Kane, who recently had his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Frank Seravalli provided an update on the Kane situation in Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Faceoff Show. It appears that Kane’s decision is down to two teams and the Oilers are one of them. Also, it looks like Connor McDavid has been involved in the process of courting Kane to Edmonton.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO