Howell ends Hartland's 33-game regular-season girls basketball win streak

HOWELL — Sophie Daugard was coming off a career-high 25-point performance, but there was a complete shift in priorities for the Howell junior Tuesday night against Hartland.

Her primary task wasn’t to fill the net this time around. It was, instead, to keep Hartland senior guard Amanda Roach from doing so, a role that would require every ounce of Daugard’s energy.

Executing a role that didn’t show up in the scorebook, Daugard helped Howell pull off a 37-31 upset of second-ranked Hartland, ending the Eagles’ 33-game regular-season winning streak.

Daugard scored only four points, but one was a key basket with 2:59 remaining in the game after Hartland cut a 10-point deficit to two. On the defensive end, she helped hold Roach to five points.

“My biggest role this time was defense,” Daugard said. “Amanda, she’s a good player. I don’t think she scored much. That was a really big piece. She’s a big piece of that team.”

In the past, Howell put junior Molly Deurloo on Roach, with Daugard occasionally guarding her.

“We decided to switch up defensively a little bit and contain Amanda, because she can distribute,” Howell coach Tim Olszewski said. “She kind of runs the show. We wanted to slow her down a little bit and contain her as best as we could and make them go to other options. I thought Sophie did a phenomenal job on her defensively.”

Fittingly, Daugard’s only other basket was a breakaway layup off a long inbounds pass from Maeve St. John to put the exclamation point on a program-defining victory.

Hartland had beaten Howell 11 straight times since the Highlanders won 48-42 in overtime on Jan. 9, 2018. St. John, a four-year varsity player, was 0-9 against the Eagles. Daugard, in her third varsity season, was 0-6.

Hartland won the three meetings between the teams last season by an average of 24 points.

“Oh, my gosh, it means everything,” Daugard said. “I was looking over at my coach the last few seconds of that game. You could just feel the energy was so different than it’s been in past years. Even coming into the game, Hartland’s energy felt different. Everything felt like the pieces were there.

The Highlanders held the Eagles to their lowest point total in 53 games since a 44-24 loss to Saginaw Heritage in the state quarterfinals on March 19, 2019.

“They’re a great offensive team,” St. John said. “They’re obviously a great defensive team, as well. We stuck together on the defensive end and were just hustling. I felt like a lot of those loose balls were ours. If it took a bounce, we were going to get it. We were just working really hard.”

Hartland’s last regular-season loss was 41-33 at Brighton on Jan. 24, 2020. The Eagles won their final 10 regular-season games that season, were 16-0 last season and won their first seven games this season.

Howell is in sole possession of first place in the KLAA West at 4-0. Hartland and Brighton are 3-1.

“We missed a lot of shots we normally make, but I also think they had a lot to do with it,” Hartland coach Don Palmer said. “We felt coming into this game, watching them on tape, they were probably as good a defensive team as we were going to come across.

"They’ve lost some games, but look at who they’ve lost to — Midland Dow and Birmingham Marian. We didn’t overlook anybody. They played very, very good. Maeve had to have a great game; she did. Their supporting cast had to contribute, and they did.”

St. John scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Deurloo had 10 points.

Lauren Sollom had eight points and Sarah Rekowski seven for Hartland.

Howell never trailed after scoring 12 straight points to turn a 5-1 deficit into a 13-5 lead. During that run, the Eagles were scoreless for a span of 10 minutes, 5 seconds. The Highlanders led 18-9 at halftime and expanded it to 25-15 midway through the third quarter.

Hartland battled back to within two points when Sollom scored off a missed free throw to make it 29-27 with 5:27 left in the game.

After a stretch in which there were more timeouts (three) than points (zero), Daugard drove to the basket, scored and was fouled with 2:59 remaining. She missed the free throw, but got the rebound to give Howell a possession that led to a basket by Amelia Storm with 2:47 left.

Two free throws by St. John with 1:00 on the clock made it a 35-27 game. Gracey Metz scored back-to-back baskets for Hartland to make it 35-29, but Daugard put it away on the long inbounds pass from St. John.

“It’s a great win for us,” Olszewski said. “Hartland’s a great team and they’re coached extremely well and we always battle. The first couple years, we had their number. Then Don and Hartland’s had us for a while. For us, it’s a big win. You get the feeling we can compete at that level with them.”

Hartland will host Brighton at 7 p.m. Friday in the second game of a varsity doubleheader. The schools’ boys basketball teams will play at 5:30 at Hartland.

“I just said, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get over this tomorrow,’ ” Palmer said. “’You’ve got two days to get ready to play Brighton.’”

