ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Preventing a tragedy: Making sure your home is fire-safe

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cuv8H_0djDIXPf00

SPOKANE, Wash — A space heater sparked one of New York City’s deadliest fires in the past 30 years.

Last year, Spokane fires took six lives, which is more than ever reported before. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer explained that could’ve been prevented.

“There is no reason in 2022 that anybody dies from a residential fire,” he said. “It’s completely predictable. Those fires and they’re completely preventable. We need to do more.”

This year the fire department adding more resources to tackle buildings that are at a higher risk for fires. The goal is to work with property owners to bring those buildings up to safety code.

“If we had sprinkler systems that are coordinated and integrated fire alarm, smoke alarm system, we would wipe out the conversations, we’re having now about fire fatalities,” Schaeffer said.

According to Schaeffer, buildings in Washington are only up to the safety codes of the year they’re constructed. When they’re renovated, they have to comply with 51 percent of current codes.

Terri Anderson with the Tenant’s Union of Washington state explained there aren’t that many protections for a tenant either.

“In the residential landlord-tenant act, tenants can request repairs if the building is too cold,” Anderson If the building is too cold they can request that the heat be turned up, but that doesn’t happen.”

The other option is for the tenant to let the city of Spokane know, or hire an attorney.

Chief Schaeffer says there are proactive steps people can take for their safety

  • If you’re using a space heater, plug it in directly to the outlet and not through an extension cord.
  • Make sure that the space heater is at least three feet away from anything else.
  • Space heaters and chimney fires should never be left unattended.
  • Make sure your smoke alarm works.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fire burning in Browne’s Addition apartment goes unnoticed, 7 people displaced

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seven people were displaced by an apartment fire in Browne’s Addition Thursday morning. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the fire around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of flames coming from the ceiling. Because of the construction of the building, the fire burned unnoticed in an empty space above living areas until it was large enough to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT East decides to not remove homeless encampment near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — WSDOT East, who originally told campers living near I-90 to vacate, is no longer telling the homeless to vacate. WSDOT East originally posted a 48-hour notice for the encampment at E. 2nd Avenue and S. Ray Street, telling campers they needed to leave the premises on Friday by noon. Now, they have temporarily rescinded their notice. They say...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Salvation Army Spokane needs help to get rid of abundance of food

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Salvation Army Family Resource Center recently received tons of perishable and non-perishable foods and needs help distributing it. Brian Pickering, Director of Communications at Salvation Army Spokane, says the abundance of food needs to get out to families in need. The nonprofit says any families facing financial hardships should swing by the food bank instead of spending money on groceries.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Win prizes by catching burbot on the Kootenai River!

COUER d’ALENE, Id. — The Panhandle Region’s Idaho Fish and Game is giving out free swag to local fishermen. Part of the Kootenai River Angler Science Program, the fishery is doing research on the Kootenai River burbot. Idaho Fish and Game invites all burbot fishermen to help catch fish and gather valuable information about burbot to help manage the fishery....
HOBBIES
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Every day, we see more patients than the day before’: Staffing, COVID surge challenge Spokane hospitals

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some patients are sleeping in the emergency department for several nights, as the staff at Providence hospitals in Spokane prioritize patient care amid another wave of COVID cases.  As of Wednesday morning, 115 people are receiving care for COVID in all of the Spokane County hospitals.  Intensive Care Units at Providence hospitals in Spokane are at capacity.  “That means...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#New York City#Wash#The Tenant S Union
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Inslee deploys National Guard to help at Spokane hospital

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is deploying the National Guard to hospitals across Washington, including Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, to help amid the omicron surge.  Washington hospitals are seeing a dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations, as well as healthcare staffing shortages.  In an effort to help ease the burden, the governor has asked the National Guard...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We’re missing a lot of kids’: Spokane student absence rates rise with COVID surge as schools work to stay open

SPOKANE, Wash. — About 6,000 students did not show up to class in Spokane Public Schools on Wednesday and that number is climbing. Barbie Stensgar’s kids are part of that number. Stensgar says her son, Turai, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. “Unfortunately, he was a part of the after winter break surge that happened,” Stensgar said. Turai’s actually...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

When will omicron peak? Washington researcher provides some hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the omicron variant infecting more and more people daily, many wonder when case numbers will die down. Research suggests January 19 is the date national case numbers should begin to drop, marking the beginning of the end for omicron. However, Washington was hit with the variant later than most, meaning local numbers will deplete closer to...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Kittitas County leaders: WSDOT refused help clearing roads over vaccine status; WSDOT says there’s more to the story

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.– Kittitas County leaders say Washington’s vaccine mandate for state workers got in the way of county crews helping clear roadways. A post from Kittitas County Board of Commissioners said the Washington Department of Transportation turned down help from the county to clear state roads that still need it following last week’s winter storm. The commissioners said WSDOT...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy