Ethan Crumbley brought ammo, bird’s head to school ahead of massacre: lawsuit

By Kenneth Garger
 3 days ago
Ethan Crumbley showed multiple red flags that school officials ignored. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Ethan Crumbley brought ammo to Oxford High School the day before his alleged massacre – and administrators were well aware of the shocking red flag, but failed to act properly, a lawsuit alleges.

The 15-year-old suspect also brought a bird’s head in a mason jar filled with yellow liquid into the boy’s bathroom at the Michigan school just three weeks before the Nov. 30 shooting, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing the revised lawsuit.

The bizarre display was reported by students to school officials. But they allegedly downplayed its significance, and told students and parents in a subsequent email that the building wasn’t under any threats, according to the suit filed on behalf of some of the victims.

The day after the ammo incident, Crumbley allegedly gunned down four students and injured seven other people, including a teacher.

Students reported the strange incidents Crumbley brought to school, but no serious actions were taken.

The suit alleges that school officials were also aware of a chilling tweet Crumbley posted the day before the shooting that read: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow Oxford.”

After learning about the bullets and the disturbing social media post, the suit claims, school leaders should have reported Crumbley to Child Protective Services.

The principal threatened to do so the day before the shooting, but didn’t follow through, the suit alleges.

A memorial outside of Oxford High School for the four students who were killed.

The suit claims the school’s alleged missteps “accelerated” the massacre.

“(The principal) excited Ethan Crumbley by pulling him out of class, warning him that Child Protective Services might be called, thereby encouraging Crumbley to accelerate his timetable for murder,” the lawsuit says.

“The school was on alert about Ethan,” attorney Nora Hanna told the Free Press in a recent interview.

“There are a million things that they could have done,” Hanna said.

