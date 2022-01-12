ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ingraham: Public health officials accountable to the public

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeerecord.com

Nearly a dozen Milwaukee-area health officials issue new COVID-19 public health advisory

So it’s pretty clear at this point that we’re fucked, right? That there’s no way out of this? That there are people who care about this and people who absolutely do not care about this? That, thanks to the people who absolutely do not care about this, it’s impossible to do anything to turn this thing around? That all we’re left with are businesses fending for themselves, a president who is telling people to just Google it, and health officials who can only issue a public health advisory? Right? Okay. Got it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ingraham Public Health#Fox News Network#Llc
Merced Sun-Star

Time to ditch that cloth mask? California public health officials recommend upgrading

Californians looking to comply with the statewide indoor masking order should consider upgrading their masks, according to state guidelines. The California Department of Public Health recommends avoiding a cloth mask, and instead using a surgical mask or higher-level respirators instead. California Gov. Gavin Newsom implemented a month-long mandatory indoor mask...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFLA

L.A. public health officials require employers to provide high-quality masks to workers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) – Employers in Los Angeles County will soon be responsible for providing high-quality masks for employees who work indoors and near others, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday. As the omicron variant continues to drive a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the department stipulated that by Jan. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Public Health
Longview News-Journal

Media and Public Health Information

Dr. Arjun Srinivasan, MD, Response Team Lead, Division of Health Care Quality Promotion, CDC, discusses the importance of working with media outlets to disseminate accurate and timely health information to the public. This video can also be viewed at.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah public health officials update COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines

UTAH, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State and local public health officials have released updated COVID-19 isolation and quarantine guidelines following the announcement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidelines last week. The new guidelines are available at coronavirus.utah.gov. The CDC has indicated it is...
UTAH STATE
WMDT.com

Regional health officials urge public to help reduce strain on hospitals

EASTON, Md. – Regional health officials are asking the public to help alleviate the unprecedented strain that the current COVID-19 surge is placing on the area’s EMS personnel, frontline responders, and hospitals. We’re told that in just the past two weeks, more than 5,500 confirmed COVID-19 infections have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Governments need more than just public health officials for COVID-19 lockdown advice

With many jurisdictions in another phase of pandemic-driven restrictions due to the Omicron COVID-19 wave, public opinion on COVID-19 containment measures tends to be divided and based on political ideology. This is a mistake. School and business closures over the past two years demonstrate a failure of governance. As someone who studied the lessons of the 2008 global financial crisis, it is disheartening to see the same mistakes being made again. Back then, governments abdicated their responsibility by prioritizing the opinions of financial industry professionals with technical mastery of complex algorithmic financial modelling tools. Now, they’re outsourcing their responsibilities to...
EDUCATION
Asheville Citizen-Times

'Public health officials are tired,' Madison health director says as omicron cases surge

MARSHALL - The numbers tell part of the story. "I've been here in this county ever since (the pandemic) first started (in 2020). This is the most numbers that I have seen since the start of it," said Christy Shetley, an administrator with LHI, a federal health services business that has worked in conjunction with the local health department at its county fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site.
MADISON COUNTY, NC
smobserved.com

The Health Care System is Racist, Whether Minorities Get Covid More than Non-minorities or Less, Say Public Health Officials

January 14, 2022 - At Thursday's media briefing, both LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell and Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer expressed concern over the health disparities between affluent (i.e. white) and non-afflluent (i.e. minority) communities. The reason for the concern? More affluent people are testing postive for Covid-19 than non-affluent people.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ClarkCountyToday

Public Health officials say COVID-19 testing demand may cause delays

VANCOUVER – COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Clark County with more than 6,000 new cases reported in the last week according to a report from Clark County Public Health (CCPH). COVID-19 testing is in high demand and wait times for appointments and results may be several days. People should not go to emergency departments for testing if they do not need emergency medical care.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy