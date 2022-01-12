ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC's newest laugh factory stars an SNL alum

KING-5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — She shot to fame on Saturday Night Live back in the '90s. But these days, Ana Gasteyer is running a car company on NBC's "American Auto," a new workplace comedy from some of the same people who brought us "The Office" and "Superstore." "The values...

www.king5.com

Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Did ABC Just Tease a Major Series Return in 2022?

In 2022, Desperate Housewives fans will mark the 10-year anniversary of the show's finale. ABC has no concrete plans for a revival, but the network keeps the show's Twitter page active by regularly posting holiday messages. Still, the network's tweet about "desperately" waiting for 2022 to start led to fans speculating about the show's return.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Allegedly Wants Tyra Banks Replaced as Host

Tyra Banks has faced an uphill battle as host of Dancing With The Stars since taking the reins from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020, and that could spell disaster for the former supermodel. Monsters & Critics reports that many believe that Banks tried to pull focus to herself and away from the dancers in season 30 of the competition show, making her a rather unpopular host. Although it was initially reported "that producers didn't blame Tyra for the dropping ratings, it looks like they might be making a change anyway and removing her as the host."
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day. Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Keene Sentinel

'SNL' scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for “Saturday Night Live,” hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited casts and crew,” read a statement posted to the show’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘The Late Late Show’ Pauses Production After James Corden Contracts Covid

The Late Late Show with James Corden is the latest show to be hit by rising Covid numbers. Corden revealed that he contracted Covid-19 and as a result the CBS late-night show will be off the show air until January 18. However, the Brit said he was feeling “completely fine” as a result of being fully vaccinated and boosted. Corden joins his late-night slot rival Seth Meyers on the Covid bench after the NBC host was similarly hit by the virus. Jimmy Fallon also revealed that he tested positive for Covid at the end of December as he was gearing up to appear on Saturday Night Live.  The Late Late Show will air repeats this week and next and will return with new episodes. The news comes after Los Angeles County reported 37,215 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day number of the entire pandemic. Hospitalizations and deaths have doubled in the past week as well, though those counts are still well short of the peaks set during last winter’s surge in infections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden)
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
crossroadstoday.com

TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Talks Humor and Grief in a Final Interview: “Laughter Is Healing”

In one of Bob Saget’s final interviews, the actor and comedian sat down with a friend for a televised segment he hoped would help raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. In as segment that aired on CBS Mornings Friday, which was taped on Dec. 6, weeks before his untimely death, Saget spoke with CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook about losing his sister to scleroderma, the work he has done to help find a cure for the rare autoimmune disorder and using humor to cope with grief, saying that it’s “the only way my family survived.” Saget was...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Returns for 2022 With 'West Side Story' Star Hosting

Saturday Night Live is trying to stay optimistic in the new year, with NBC announcing the stars for the show's first 2022 episode on Thursday. West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose will serve as the host, while Roddy Ricch will perform during the Saturday, Jan. 15 episode. This is the first time on SNL for both stars.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Pushes Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’ to Fall

Fox is making a major change to its midseason slate. The broadcast network has pushed country music drama Monarch to the fall after originally scheduling it for a Jan. 30 premiere date. The decision comes as the pandemic has complicated filming on the Atlanta-based series, which stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel as members of a dynastic family in the country music world. “Monarch is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” the network said in a statement Wednesday. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact COVID-19 continues to have on our industry...
NFL
News 8 KFMB

'West Side Story' Star Ariana DeBose to Make 'SNL' Debut

Saturday Night Live has tapped West Side Story breakout star Ariana DeBose to lead the first show of the new year. DeBose will make her SNL hosting debut when the show returns Jan. 15, NBC announced Thursday. The 30-year-old actress and singer plays Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the iconic musical, and has received accolades for her head-turning performance. She recently received a Critics Choice Movie Award nomination.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Betty White's 'SNL' appearance: 5 top moments

Beloved TV icon Betty White died on Friday, weeks before what would have been the actress' 100th birthday. During White's storied Hollywood career, she appeared on numerous television shows and in movies — including the coveted hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live." However, White had turned down the role three times before accepting.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'The Voice' Is Not Returning to NBC in January

Unfortunately, for fans of The Voice, the show will not be returning to TV this January. In fact, it may be some time before you get to see the coaches in action again. According to Fansided, Season 22 of The Voice won't be coming back until later this year. During...
TV SHOWS

