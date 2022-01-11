ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Commentary: Reviewers clueless on how women navigate their mid-50s

By Celia Rivenbark
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA while back, a male friend upbraided me for appearing to joke about the time, years ago, a handsy man many years my senior … grabbed my bottom. As my friend mansplained, “That’s not a laughing matter.”. He was offended. As the owner of the grabbed...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’: TV Review

ABC’s Women of the Movement begins with sobbing. That this six-part series — which uses the murder of Emmett Till to launch an anthology reconfiguring the narratives of the civil rights movement around its female participants — starts with tears isn’t surprising. But series creator Marissa Jo Cerar (The Handmaid’s Tale) doesn’t want to wallow in misery. Though there will be plenty of time over these six hours for viewers to be shocked and horrified, there are also moments of inspiration. Cerar opens with Mamie Till (Adrienne Warren) experiencing the pain of childbirth, then being told that her baby may have impairments...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sinead O’Connor’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4 Children, Including Son Shane

The critically-acclaimed singer has had four children throughout her life. Find out everything you need to know about her three sons and one daughter. Sinéad O’Connor was one of the most critically-acclaimed popstars of the 90s. The 55-year-old Irish singer-songwriter made her musical debut in 1987 with her album The Lion And The Cobra, and she quickly rose to fame with her 1990 sophomore effort I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which included a chart-topping cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” After a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live, which included her ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II, Sinéad faced serious backlash. Despite the controversy, she’s continued to release music, with her most recent album being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, and she’s anticipated to drop what she described as her final album No Veteran Dies Alone in 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clueless#Sex And The City#Hbo
Distractify

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Said Their Divorce Was Due to "Seismic Shifts"

The end of a celebrity relationship can be a confusing time for people who believe in love, which is why it can be comforting to search for reasons when a marriage ends. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits after five years of marriage. After they announced their divorce, though, some wondered what the reason for it was, and whether they had offered an explanation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Kody Makes His Son Cry, Blames Janelle for Everything

Kody Brown sucks as a husband. This much we know to be true because Christine left the Sister Wives patriarch in November and Meri has been overly pushed aside as any sort of romantic option for the egotistical polygamist. As a father, however?. Well... Kody leaves a lot to be...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Exclaims, ‘Feels So Good to Be Back On a Set!’

Much-missed soap actress is making her way behind the camera once again. Fans have been longing for the moment when General Hospital’s Lulu wakes up from her coma. Though there is no inclination that that’s going to happen anytime soon, we couldn’t be happier for the actress who last appeared in the role. Last night, after darkness fell, Emme Rylan posted an Instagram story from behind the scenes of her new venture and teased, “Late night shoot for a fun project. Feels so good to be back on set!”
CELEBRITIES
nonpareilonline.com

Commentary: Pets or kids? How about neither?

Pope Francis seems like a decent man whose humility and enlightened thinking sometimes put him at odds with more traditional segments of the Catholic Church. But good for him. I’ll like him even more when he raises women to equal status in the church, which they’ll never have until they can move into management. Still, his heart appears to be in the right place.
PETS
kidsburgh.org

How you can help kids navigate viral social media stunts

Story by Christine Elgersma. Photo above by Ralston Smith used by permission via Unsplash. Fads are nothing new. We see a lot of people wearing, doing, or saying something, and we want to try it, too. Today, fads on social media can take the form of viral stunts captured on video. And since kids are sensitive to peer pressure and FOMO (fear of missing out), they’re often the first to want to try them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive.com

How to Watch “Nancy Drew” mid-season premiere

Nancy Drew is back to continue its season of mysteries. Join everyone’s favorite sleuthing teenager tonight at 9pm on The CW. Full of suspense, friendship, drama and murder, the Nancy Drew series follows a gifted young detective—solving mysteries in her hometown and tirelessly preparing for college. But when her mother dies suddenly, the high school investigator’s plans are sent spiraling, leaving Nancy in Horseshoe Bay, Maine to reevaluate her identity as a crime-solving teenager. You don’t want to miss the premiere—tonight at 9pm on The CW.
TV SERIES
Literary Hub

How Artists Navigate the Interplay of Authority and Freedom

Art isn’t evolutionary. Freedom doesn’t continually chip away at authority. Freedom can as easily signify a strengthening of authority, a reaffirmation of authority. Many scholars of the avant-garde have seen the 20th century as a time when artists made an unprecedented commitment to new forms of freedom. Students of the visual arts frequently cite comments about the destructive element in the arts that Miró, Picasso, and Mondrian made at various points in their careers.
VISUAL ART
The Post and Courier

Robe is me: A love story

Hanging on a curved hook behind my bathroom door is a garment that’s served me well, day and night, for 16 years. It's a bright pink, satin-and-flannel (don't knock it 'til you've tried it) full-length belted bathrobe with cuffed sleeves and a shawl collar, from Victoria's Secret. I grab...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy