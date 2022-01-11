ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjEN8_0djDGcWK00

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASHWAUBENON 74, SHEBOYGAN SOUTH 33

ASHWAUBENON - Marcus Tomashek scored 19 points and Matt Imig added 16 to lead the Jaguars to the win.

Sheboygan South was led by Alex Kaffine with 14 points.

Sheboygan South  16  17  -  33

Ashwaubenon  41  33  -  74

Sheboygan South: Ladwig 6, Kaffine 14, Peterman 3, Leonhard 10. 3-pt: Kaffine 2, Ladwig. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 12.

Ashwaubenon: Imig 16, M. Tomashek 19, D. Tomashek 9, Hurd 1, Kelly 8, Herzog 3, Schoen 5, Huguet 5, Walton 1, Kirst 7. 3-pt: D. Tomashek 3, Imig 2, M. Tomashek 2, Herzog, Schoen, Kirst. FT: 12-14. Fouls: 12.

REEDSVILLE 76, SEVASTOPOL 34

REEDSVILLE - Brennen Dvorachek had a double-double with 23 points and 16 rebounds in the Panthers’ win over the Pioneers.

Carter Salm and Zach Dvorachek added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Reedsville. Camden Dvorachek had 10 assists.

Sevastopol was led by Carter Bieri’s 15 points

Sevastopol  22  12  -  34

Reedsville  49  27  -  76

Sevastopol: Peterson 7, Jandu 5, Ash 5, Bieri 15, Sandoval 2. 3-pt: Peterson, Ash, Bieri. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 10.

Reedsville: B. Dvorachek 23, Taddy 2, Salm 14, Kenneke 2, Schenian 8, Z. Dvorachek 13, Eichhorst 4, C. Dvorachek 2, Schwahn 4, Ossmann 4. 3-pt: Z. Dvorachek 3. FT: 5-8. Fouls: 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MANITOWOC LUTHERAN 64, RANDOM LAKE 44

RANDOM LAKE - The Lancers led by 20 points at halftime in their win over the Rams.

Jenna Lischke scored 16 points and Emma Miller had 14 to lead Manitowoc Lutheran.

Random Lake was led by Abby Borchardt with 18 points and Halle Van Horn with 11.

Manitowoc Lutheran  39  25  -  64

Random Lake  19  25  -  44

Manitowoc Lutheran: H. Marohn 1, E. Marohn 2, Miller 14, Mehlhorn 7, Bessler 6, Lischka 16, Luebke 8, Ermis 10. 3-pt: Miller 4, Bessler 2, Lischka 2, Mehlhorn. FT: 1-7. Fouls: 17.

Random Lake: C. Noll 3, Borchardt 18, Harter 3, T. Noll 4, Wittenberg 2, Rathke 3, Van Horn 11. 3-pt: Borchardt 2, C. Noll, Rathke, Van Horn. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 11.

SHEBOYGAN LUTHERAN 52, HOWARDS GROVE 44

SHEBOYGAN - The Crusaders overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the Tigers.

Faith Pape led Sheboygan Lutheran with 17 points. Anna Splittgerber and Addy Verhagen both added 12 points.

Ellie Schueler and Destiny Benton led Howards Grove with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Howards Grove  23  21  -  44

Sheboygan Lutheran  19  33  -  52

Howards Grove: Larson 2, Benton 11, Heim 2, Reichwald 4, Bramstedt 8, M. Schueler 4, E. Schueler 13. 3-pt: E. Schueler 3. FT: 11-20. Fouls: 16.

Sheboygan Lutheran: Splittgerber 12, Verhagen 12, Brigham 4, Stricker 2, Beger 5, Pape 17. 3-pt: Splittgerber 4, Verhagen. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 16.

BRILLION 51, TWO RIVERS 33

BRILLION - The Lions led by 12 points at halftime and cruised to the victory.

Megan Schuman led Brillion with 15 points, while Makenna Dietrich scored 11 and Aubrie Williams had 10.

Two Rivers was led by Allyson Kakes with 12 points and Mackenzie Graff with 10.

Two Rivers  17  16  -  33

Brillion  29  22  -  51

Two Rivers: Slickman 2, Zimney 2, Kakes 12, McPherson 2, Delleman 5, Graff 10. 3-pt: Graff 2. FT: 7-13. Fouls: 12.

Brillion: Schuman 15, Dietrich 11, Schwahn 5, Schuh 6, Williams 10, Eichmeier 2, Shimek 2. 3-pt: Schuman, Dietrich 3. FT: 8-10. Fouls: 10.

ST. MARY CATHOLIC 68, SHEBOYGAN CHRISTIAN 13

SHEBOYGAN - Chloe Vogel scored all 19 of her points in the first half of the Zephyrs’ win over the Eagles.

Mackenna Epping had seven points for Sheboygan Christian.

St. Mary Catholic  42  26  -  68

Sheboygan Christian  6  7  -  13

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 7, C. Vogel 19, E. Vogel 6, Ripley 6, A. Norville 1, J. Vosters 9, Anderson 8, Voss 2, Brenn 4, Nackers 4, Ruess-Markley 2. 3-pt: Griffith, C. Vogel. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 10.

Sheboygan Christian: Zylstra 3, Epping 7, Bulkow 1, Young 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 3-8. Fouls: 7.

HILBERT 51, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 35

CEDAR GROVE - The Wolves built a 14-point halftime lead and made it stand up in their win over the Rockets.

Laney Halbach led Hilbert with 21 points. Meghan Propson finished with 10 points.

Katelyn Morris led Cedar Grove-Belgium with 10 points.

Hilbert  29  22  -  51

Cedar Grove-Belgium  15  20  -  35

Hilbert: M. Propson 10, Halbach 21, Raymond 1, Diedrich 8, Sheets 5, Wiese 2, Woelfel 4. 3-pt: M. Propson 2, Halbach, Diedrich. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 12.

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Marti 3, O. Bahr 2, A. Bahr 7, Schmitz 5, Morris 10, Beightol 5, Hopeman 3. 3-pt: Marti, Schmitz, Beightol. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 9.

WRESTLING

MISHICOT 45, PLYMOUTH 30

145: Logan Marquardt M pinned Jordan Lensmire :53. 152: Jacob Hibbard M dec. Jaden Papenfus 8-2. 160: Brant Cracraft M won by forfeit. 170: Silas Dailey P pinned Brian Lambrecht 2:28. 182: Nico Desotelle M pinned Deacon Allen 1:09. 195: Ben Griffey M pinned Jordan Trejo 1:02. 220: Logan Marshall M pinned Collin Harvey :54. 285: Wyatt Moore P pinned Harrison Sauer 1:44. 106: Double forfeit. 113: Kaden Tesarik M won by forfeit. 120: T.J Havlovitz M pinned Connor Murray 1:14. 126: Brooke Schuenemann P won by forfeit. 132: Kade Novak P won by forfeit. 138: Luke Hartenstein P won by forfeit.

RANDOM LAKE 78, ELKHART LAKE/HOWARDS GROVE 3

106: Chase Koepp RL won by forfeit. 113: Grant Gibson RL pinned Lacota Lisowe 6:37. 120: Dylan Brody RL pinned Josiah Horn 4:12. 126: Jackson Averill RL won by forfeit. 132: David San Felippo RL won by forfeit. 138: Natron Daggett RL won by forfeit. 145: Stone Pomeroy RL won by forfeit. 152: Jayden Young RL won by forfeit. 160: Toren Vandenbush RL won by forfeit. 170: Yuki Sesoko ELGHG dec. Tyler Schoneman 8-6. 182: Samuel Schwabe RL pinned Aaron Schorer :46. 195: Michael Upson RL won by forfeit. 220: Jordan Arendt RL won by forfeit. 285: Diego Brandt RL won by forfeit.

GYMNASTICS

SHEBOYGAN 119.825, KAUKAUNA 66.4

Vault: 1, Elle Matczak S 8.6; 2, Naomi Harder S 8.35. Bars: 1, Elle Matczak S 7.25; 2, Elliot Zugel S 6.10. Beam: 1, Kailey Kaltenbrun S 8.35; 2, Elle Matczak S 7.95. Floor: 1, Kailey Kaltenbrun S 8.375; 2, Norah Bowers K 7.90. All-around: 1, Elle Matczak S 31.20; 2, Kailey Kaltenbrun S 30.225.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

