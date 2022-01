JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (CBS) — New Englanders looking to hit the slopes have access to some of the best ski resorts in the country, according to a new report. Ski Magazine recently named the 16 “Best Ski Resorts In The U.S.” – and six from New England made the list. Coming in second – just behind overall winner Sun Valley Resort in Idaho – is Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Vermont. While it may not have a high-speed lift, the magazine commended Smugglers’ stellar views and family-friendly environment. “Locally owned and operated, this iconic ski mountain has stayed the course over the years with great...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO