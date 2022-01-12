Skyhawks defeat Gold, end winning streak
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold ended its three-game winning streak on Tuesday when the College Park Skyhawks won 120-94.
Between shooting woes and the Gold’s inability to take care of the ball resulting in 21 turnovers, the Skyhawks maintained a double digit lead for majority of the game.
NBA veteran Kenneth Faried dominated the offensive end for the Gold, earning a team-high 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Nik Staukas returned to the Gold’s roster after a brief stint with the Miami Heat, earning 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Gold is off to Delaware to prepare for a match against the Blue Coats on Sunday at the Chase Fieldhouse. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. Watch live on NBAGLeague.com .
The Skyhawks are heading to Greensboro to get ready to face off with the Swarm on Friday.
