ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Skyhawks defeat Gold, end winning streak

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chwV4_0djDFrTm00

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Gold ended its three-game winning streak on Tuesday when the College Park Skyhawks won 120-94.

Between shooting woes and the Gold’s inability to take care of the ball resulting in 21 turnovers, the Skyhawks maintained a double digit lead for majority of the game.

NBA veteran Kenneth Faried dominated the offensive end for the Gold, earning a team-high 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Nik Staukas returned to the Gold’s roster after a brief stint with the Miami Heat, earning 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The Gold is off to Delaware to prepare for a match against the Blue Coats on Sunday at the Chase Fieldhouse. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. Watch live on NBAGLeague.com .

The Skyhawks are heading to Greensboro to get ready to face off with the Swarm on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Griffins game against Manitoba Moose makes history with first female official

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins began their weekend series against the Manitoba Moose making history with the female official for the first time in Griffins’ history. Kristen Welsh is the first female official to take to the ice as a lineperson for a Griffins game. During the game, the Griffins broke […]
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Basketball
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
College Park, GA
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
College Park, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Basketball
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
College Park, GA
Sports
City
Greensboro, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Faried
WOOD TV8

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Rapids Gold#The College Park Skyhawks#Nba#The Miami Heat#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
WOOD TV8

Ask Ellen: How did these sand pillars form?

Local photographers hit the jackpot last week when harsh winds and cold conditions worked together to sculpt the sand. Hundreds of miniature pillars ranging in size from a foot and a half to only a few inches emerged out of the shoreline, each carrying an entirely unique shape.
VISUAL ART
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy