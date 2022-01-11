Why Wizards Should Trade For Jerami Grant

While there is no shortage of interest from contenders in the injured forward, Jerami Grant continues to have a staunch backer in Motown in Pistons GM Troy Weaver as he nears eligibility in the offseason for a four-year $112 million contract extension. Weaver is hardly the lone voice of influence in Detroit, where former player agent Arn Tellem wields considerable (and realistically the loudest) say as the Pistons’ vice chairman, but Weaver, remember, recommended Grant to legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim long before he was hired to lead Detroit’s front office. Hence the belief in various corners that he would prefer for Grant to stay.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO