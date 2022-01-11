ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Wizards Should Trade For Jerami Grant

By Sameer Kumar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizards are among several teams interested in Jerami Grant, as relayed by our own Chris Crouse. With Washington hoping to compete for the playoffs and maximize the window they have with Bradley Beal, it makes a ton of sense...

NBC Sports

Wizards don't plan to mortgage future in win-now trade

The Wizards are trying to build a contender around Bradley Beal and even though they've improved significantly this season compared to last, there's still work to do to get Washington at the level that competes with the top of the Eastern Conference. At a 22-20 record and roughly a month...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Jerami Grant Trade Chatter Getting Louder as LA's Struggles Continue

It’s no secret that the Lakers might need a roster shake up. Los Angeles stands at an even .500 (21-21) after Wednesday’s nights 125-116 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Trade rumors come quickly and often when a team with championship expectations underperforms. One name that has been continually connected to Los Angeles is Detroit Pistons wing Jerami Grant.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

What Should Blazers Fans Know About The Wizards?

In order to get a bit more insight on the current state of affairs of the Portland Trail Blazers’ next opponent, the Washington Wizards, we spoke to Bullets Forever managing editor Albert Lee. You can follow Albert on Twitter @aleeinthedmv. Thank you Albert for participating in our Q&A. 1....
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Sixers-Wizards Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons still has yet to appear in an NBA game this season. Regardless of one’s opinions on Simmons himself, it stinks to see a talent like him sit out. While it’s impossible to place blame in a situation like this, seeing the Philadelphia 76ers trade him would be great for NBA fans everywhere.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Troy Weaver keeping Jerami Grant in Detroit?

While there is no shortage of interest from contenders in the injured forward, Jerami Grant continues to have a staunch backer in Motown in Pistons GM Troy Weaver as he nears eligibility in the offseason for a four-year $112 million contract extension. Weaver is hardly the lone voice of influence in Detroit, where former player agent Arn Tellem wields considerable (and realistically the loudest) say as the Pistons’ vice chairman, but Weaver, remember, recommended Grant to legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim long before he was hired to lead Detroit’s front office. Hence the belief in various corners that he would prefer for Grant to stay.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wizards getting healthy in time for trade deadline evaluations

Things are starting to look up for the Washington Wizards as they cross the midway point of their season. They have won three straight games, their longest win streak since Nov. 15, when they were 10-3. They are in the middle of an eight-game homestand, their longest as a franchise since 1984, and are already taking advantage of it off to a 2-0 start.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Turner, Jerami Grant on Blazers' radar?

The Blazers had been frequently mentioned by league sources as a strong Myles Turner destination, while Detroit’s Jerami Grant also emerged as a potential Portland target. But if Lillard is indefinitely sidelined, that would seem to further increase the likelihood of Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington heading elsewhere. Source:...
NBA
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Zion Williamson Today

As New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson continues to struggle returning to the team, his value to the team seems to decrease. Amid a notable trade, there’s some ongoing buzz on social media. This morning there was a report that the New York Knicks are acquiring small forward Cam...
NBA

