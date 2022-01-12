Back-country safety: Gear, training & forecast essential

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a long weekend for many Coloradans, which means more people will be heading to the high country. And the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding us that traffic will be heavier than normal. CDOT says drivers should expect to see more cars on the roads, including Interstate 70 and other mountain highways. Last year more than 169,000 vehicles passed through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Traffic is expected to remain high through mid-April with increased snow amounts and more travel opportunities over President’s Day weekend and spring break. CDOT is also reminding drivers to keep an eye on road conditions as weather can change quickly. Snowstang offers bus service to Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain and Steamboat Springs for those who are looking for an alternative to driving.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO