USC football standout wide receiver Bru McCoy has entered the transfer portal, and there isn't a ton of clear direction when it comes to where he's going to go. It could come down to a bunch of schools, and we don't REALLY know what McCoy wants. McCoy has been a confusing character when it comes to the transfer portal before. This is his third time entering the portal; leaving USC originally in 2019 due to Kliff Kingsbury leaving the Trojans, and then transferring right back a few months later due to homesickness.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO