Georgia wide receiver George Pickens declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, a major shakeup for the class as a whole. With the National Championship behind us, it was only a matter of time before more dominoes fell in terms of 2022 NFL Draft declarations. Some were obvious, like Jameson Williams, Evan Neal, and Nakobe Dean turning pro. Others were in question, like whether or no Travon Walker would declare. Then, there was Bulldogs WR George Pickens, who missed most of the season due to a torn ACL. He showed up in the SEC title game and in the playoff and caught a few passes, but the uncertainty still remained.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO