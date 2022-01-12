Norwegian Cruise Line announces additional cancellations

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest fleet member could turn out to be the ultimate playground for all ages. The epic 965-footer, which is set to hit the seas in June 2023, can accommodate more than 3,200 guests and boasts a laundry list of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, restaurants, bars and even an outdoor go-kart track. Christened Norwegian Viva, the liner will built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and will mirror the upscale design of sister ship Norwegian Prima. In addition to the regular staterooms, Viva will be fitted with a special luxury section for well-heeled seafarers. The Haven by Norwegian, which is...

