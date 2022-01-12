ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Norwegian Cruise Line announces additional cancellations

 3 days ago

Norwegian Cruise Line has posted additional sailing...

Washington Post

Cruise lines are canceling after covid outbreaks on board

Norwegian Cruise Line announced cancellations for three ships Tuesday, adding to a growing number of called-off cruises across the industry as the omicron variant sends case numbers soaring. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and ensuing travel restrictions, major companies have canceled voyages for more than 20 ships over the past four weeks.
Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line CEOs To Discuss COVID Impact

Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings President and CEO Frank Del Rio are set to make public comments this week as both lines are facing operational challenges and cancelled sailings due to the evolving COVID-19 situation. Royal Caribbean’s Liberty, new to the role...
Norwegian Cruise Line Warns Guests of Unexpected Challenges

Norwegian Cruise Line has sent a letter to its guests and travel partners notifying them of possible unpredictable challenges that come with the globally changing COVID-19 environment. Among the possible challenges Norwegian listed destinations suddenly modifying their travel requirements and restrictions and, in that way, requiring the cruise line to...
Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages because of omicron scare

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine guests on its Jan. 2...
State signs port agreement with Carnival and Norwegian cruise lines

The Hawaii Department of Transportation Harbors Division announced today the execution of the first port agreements with Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Lines to formalize health and safety protocols for the return of cruise line operations in Hawaii. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Conditional Sail...
Miami Mansion Tied to Norwegian Cruise Line CEO Sells for $17.45 Million

A newly built Miami mansion owned entity linked to the president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Frank Del Rio, has sold for $17.45 million. Sitting on more than an acre and a half of lakefront property in a gated community in the Coral Gables neighborhood, the nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom mansion was completed last year. It embodies “a classic West Indies living with every modern luxury anticipated,” according to the listing with Diana Gutierrez and Alex Pirez of Mocca Realty. They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Carnival Cruise Line Makes Itinerary Changes on Several Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has made itinerary changes to several cruises that are departing this weekend due to closed ports and protocol changes in several different Caribbean ports. Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted a video this morning detailing some of the changes to cruise ship itineraries on Carnival...
CDC Delivers Good News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Cruise Industry

The pandemic hit the cruise industry about as hard as it hit any business segment. Ships were docked or out at sea with skeleton crews for more than a year as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made it illegal for Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, Norwegian (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Cruise Line, and the industry's other players from sailing as Covid raged.
Royal Caribbean Giving Double Points to Cruisers Who Had Their Cruise Canceled

Last week, Royal Caribbean announced that they were temporarily pausing cruises on four ships which resulted in a handful of cruises being canceled. The cruise line has made the decision to give cruisers double points (those who booked under the recent promotion) who had a cruise canceled on one of the four ships.
Norwegian's Newest Cruise Ship Will Have a Go-Kart Track and 10-Story Plunge Slide

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest fleet member could turn out to be the ultimate playground for all ages. The epic 965-footer, which is set to hit the seas in June 2023, can accommodate more than 3,200 guests and boasts a laundry list of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, restaurants, bars and even an outdoor go-kart track. Christened Norwegian Viva, the liner will built by renowned Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and will mirror the upscale design of sister ship Norwegian Prima. In addition to the regular staterooms, Viva will be fitted with a special luxury section for well-heeled seafarers. The Haven by Norwegian, which is...
Want to live on a cruise ship? New ship will offer the opportunity

Cruising is often thought of as an option for an extravagant vacation, but a company is working to change that by creating a luxury residential ship. Storylines is projected to launch in 2024 and will have fully furnished rooms between one and four bedrooms, along with studios and two-story penthouses on its ship, CNN reported. The price for those homes range from $400,000 up to $8 million, per CNN.
