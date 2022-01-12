ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

By NICOLE KRAFT ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at...

