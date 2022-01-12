H.S. Roundup: Tunkhannock boys take control in second half to defeat Crestwood

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Waarithi Oseni (4) looks for an outlet during Tuesday night’s WVC Division 1 game against Pittston Area. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Tunkhannock took control in the second half behind Josh Brown as the Tigers defeated Crestwood 57-38 Tuesday night in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball.

Brown scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter as Tunkhannock turned a three-point lead at halftime into a 46-29 advantage entering the fourth quarter. Ben Chilson finished with 15 for the Tigers while Dylan Mateus had all seven of his points after halftime.

Zayne Dunsmuir led Crestwood with 14.

Pittston Area 46, Wilkes-Barre Area 30

Pittston Area pulled away in the second half to defeat host Wilkes-Barre Area.

Jack Locker scored 14 and Anthony Cencetti added 10 for Pittston Area.

Brandon Benjamin, Samir Hill and Jacob Horga all had six for WBA.

Dallas 66, Berwick 35

Austin Finarelli scored 15 of his 19 points in the first quarter as Dallas jumped out quickly in a victory over host Berwick.

Michael Bufalino added nine points for the Mountaineers, who had 12 players figure in the scoring.

Sean Murphy had 10 for Berwick.

Hanover Area 58, Wyoming Area 53

The Hawkeyes used a balanced scoring attack to defeat host Wyoming Area.

Jake Zola scored 14 to pace four Hanover Area players in double figures. Mike Merth had 13 and Elijah Noe scored 12. Melikah Gonzales added 10.

Matt Little netted 20 for Wyoming Area. Tyler Sciandra had 13 and Dane Schutter finished with 11.

Hazleton Area 58, Wyoming Valley West 49

The Cougars had four players hit in double figures in their road win.

Eliud Lopez led Hazleton Area with 17 points followed by Sammy Guzman with 13, Josin Guerra with 11 and Joe Marshall with 10.

Johnathan Mann scored 16 for Valley West. Ryan Sullivan and Zach Konopke had eight each.

Postponements

Wyoming Seminary at MMI Prep was moved to Friday. Holy Redeemer at Nanticoke Area was also postponed, but not immediately rescheduled.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 55, Nanticoke Area 42

Jillian DelBalso led a 26-point fourth quarter by scoring 10 of her team-high 16 points as Holy Redeemer defeated visiting Nanticoke Area.

Megan Albrecht and Mia Ashton had 10 each for Redeemer.

Claire Aufiero had 17 and Riley Baird added 10 for Nanticoke Area.

WRESTLING

Crestwood 44, Dallas 13

Crestwood received consecutive pins from Logan Rolles (172), Lincoln Bibla (189) and Magnus Bibla (215) in its victory over Dallas.

Sam Jeckell had a technical fall at 113 for the Comets.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 86, Berwick 83

Emma Holdredge took first place in the 200 free and 400 free while also swimming on two winning relay teams to help the Tigers narrowly edge the Bulldogs.

Madelyn Frey led Berwick with victories in the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Dallas 118, Wyoming Area 11

Lydia Gonzales (200 IM, 100 breast) and Gabby Spaciano (100 fly, 500 free) were double winners for Dallas, which swept all events.

Molly Curran (200 free), Gina Kerrick (50 free), Vegan O’Donnell (diving), Olivia Thomas (100 free) and Mary Dahdal (100 back) also won individual events.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 122, Berwick 33

Brady Lukasavage touched first in the 50 free and 100 breast in the Tigers’ victory. Josh Gaudet, Jakob Baltrusaitis, Jordon Wagner and William Lupinski all recorded wins.

Berwick’s Thomas Andrews won the 100 fly and 400 free.

Dallas 151, Wyoming Area 27

Jacob Hoegen (200 IM, 100 back) and Jason Puza (50 free, 500 free) won two events each for Dallas.

Andrew Wilk (200 free), Artem Smagin (100 fly), Noah Dunbar (100 free) and Stephen Miller (100 breast) were also winners for the Mountaineers.

COLLEGES

MEN’S HOCKEY

Cortland 4, Wilkes 3

Trailing 4-1 after two periods, a late rally fell short for the No. 7 Colonels, who got goals from Phil Erickson and Tyler Dill in the third period.

Jay Gallagher opened the scoring for Wilkes before Cortland scored four straight, with three goals coming in the second period. Dill and Erickson both finished with two points. Luc Fox made 21 saves in his first career start in net.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 57, Crestwood 38

CRESTWOOD (38) — Nolan Dunnum 0 0-0 0, Drew Sechleer 0 0-0 0, Connor Murtha 2 0-0 5, Cahz Wright 3 1-1 7, Joe Gzemski 0 0-0 0, Bryce Vieney 0 4-6 4, Sam Balliet 2 2-4 6, Zayne Dunsmuir 7 0-0 14, Adam Wood 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-11 38.

TUNKHANNOCK (57) — Shane Macko 2 2-2 6, Ben Chilson 6 2-4 15, Josh Brown 10 0-0 25, Garret Yuhas 2 0-0 4, Colin Madan 0 0-0 0, Dylan Mateus 3 0-0 7, JC Zona 0 0-0 0, Nate Spudis 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-6 57.

Crestwood`15`7`7`9 — 38

Tunkhannock`15`10`21`11 — 57

Three-point goals — CRE 1 (Murtha). TUN 6 (Chilson, Brown 5).

Pittston Area 46, Wilkes-Barre Area 30

PITTSTON AREA (46) — Silvio Giardina 0 0-0 0, Jack Long 4 0-0 8, JJ Walsh 3 0-0 6, Ethan Ghannam 0 1-4 1, Jack Locker 5 0-0 14, Anthony Cencetti 3 4-4 10, Dom Jannuzzi 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 5-8 46.

WBA (30) — Markell Parnell 0 1-2 1, Waarithi Oseni 2 0-0 4, Brandon Benjamin 2 1-2 6, Mike Andrzejewski 1 0-0 2, Samir Hill 2 1-2 6, Kaleb Spade 1 0-0 3, Jacob Horga 2 1-1 6, Nyquan Santos-Hollman 1 0-0 2. Totals 1 0-0 2.

Pittston Area`8`12`10`16 — 46

Wilkes-Barre Area`9`6`5`10 — 30

Three-point goals — PA 5 (Locker 4, Jannuzzi). WBA 4 (Benjamin, Spade, Horga, Hill).

Dallas 66, Berwick 35

DALLAS (66) — Austin Finarelli 8 2-2 19, Nick Nocito 2 3-3 7, Zach Paczewski 1 0-0 3, Jackson Wydra 3 0-0 6, Mike Timinski 1 0-0 2, Darius Wallace 1 2-2 4, Michael Bufalino 3 2-2 9, Jack Karosa 0 1-2 1, CJ Matushek 1 0-0 2, Mike Cumbo 2 2-2 7, Jude Nocito 1 1-2 3, Sean Dolan 0 0-0 0, Nick Farrell 0 0-0 0, AngeloZarola 1 0-0 2, Jacob Seymour 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-15 66.

BERWICK (35) — Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Sean Murphy 4 1-1 10, Alex Peters 0 0-0 0, Graham Marshman 2 0-0 4, Billy Hanson 1 0-0 3, Matt Lonczynski 2 0-0 4, Ryen Steel 2 0-0 5, Tahsjee Taylor 1 0-4 2, Mile Doll 2 0-4 5, Josh Persaud 1 0-0 2, Jace Degroat 0 0-0 0, Jason Ramos 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-9 35.

Dallas`30`13`13`9 — 66

Berwick`12`10`3`10 — 35

Three-point goals — DAL 4 (Finarelli, Paczewski, Bufalino, Cumbo). BER 4 (Murphy, Hanson, Steel, Doll).

Hanover Area 58, Wyoming Area 53

HANOVER AREA (58) — Elijah Noe 5 0-1 12, Mike Merth 5 2-4 13, Jake Zola 5 4-6 14, David Popson 0 0-0 0, Steve Florek 0 0-0 0, Andrew Fleming 1 0-0 2, Melikah Gonzales 3 4-4 11, Rayshawn Hall 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 10-16 58.

WYOMING AREA (53) — Tyler Sciandra 4 5-8 13, Lukas Burakiewicz 0 1-2 1, Matt Little 6 4-6 20, Caden Bonita 0 0-0 0, Brady Noone 0 0-0 0, Evan Melberger 2 4-4 8, Nico Sciandra 0 0-0 0, Dane Schutter 5 1-2 11. Totals 17 15-21 53.

Hanover Area`13`12`10`23 — 58

Wyoming Area`15`9`7`22 — 53

Three-point goals — HA 4 (Noe 2, Merth, Gonzales). WA 4 (Little 4).

Hazleton Area 58, Wyoming Valley West 40

HAZLETON AREA (58) — Khalid Morrison 0 0-0 0, Luke Gennaro 1 4-6 7, Sammy Guzman 5 0-0 13, Josin Guerra 4 2-3 11, Eliud Lopez 5 2-3 17, Chris Catrone 0 0-0 0, Joe Marshall 4 0-0 10. Totals 19 8-12 58.

WVW (40) — Johnathan Mann 7 2-2 16, Quadel Glaster 3 0-2 6, Ryan Sullivan 3 0-0 8, Tyrese Harris 2 2-2 6, Kenny Brown 1 0-0 3, Zach konopke 2 2-2 8, Maki Wells 0 0-0 0, Kahzir Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-8 49.

Hazleton Area`11`18`17`12 — 58

Wyo. Valley West`7`13`13`16 — 49

Three-point goals — HA 10 (Gennaro, Guzman 3, Guerra, Lopez 3, Marshall 2). WVW 5 (Sullivan 2, Brown, Konopke 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 55, Nanticoke Area 42

NANTICOKE AREA (42) — Tiara Thomas 0 0-0 0, Grave Reed 0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Majiros 0 0-2 0, Brooklyn Biehl 3 1-4 7, Claire Aufiero 3 10-14 17, Shaylee Heffron 2 1-4 7, Riley Baird 1 7-8 10, Kylie Albert 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 20-34 42.

HOLY REDEEMER (55) — Katie Quinn 0 0-0 0, Megan Albrecht 2 6-11 10, Aubrey Curley 3 0-0 6, Lucie Racicky 1 2-4 4, Mia Ashton 4 2-5 10, Jillian DelBalso 7 2-2 16, Paige Kroptavich 3 0-0 6, Brooke Kroptavich 0 3-6 3. Totals 20 15-28 55.

Nanticoke Area`5`7`16`14 — 42

Holy Redeemer`10`13`6`26 — 55

Three-point goals — NA 4 (Aufiero, Heffron 2, Baird).

WRESTLING

Crestwood 44, Dallas 13

106: Nicholas Webb (CRE) won by forfeit; 113: Sam Jeckell (CRE) tech. fall Aiden Jennings, 15-0 4:00; 120: Double forfeit; 126: Noah Moran (DAL) dec, Jack Andrews 10-4; 132: Lucas Tirpak (DAL) maj. dec. Santino Casarella 11-3; 138: Ethan Zabroski (CRE) won by forfeit; 145: Adam Zarola (DAL) pinned James Barret 3:28; 152: Double forfeit; 160: Logan Jasnoski (CRE) won by forfeit; 172: Logan Rolles (CRE) pinned Nate Deyo 1:20; 189: Lincoln Bibla (CRE) pinned Dan Sabulski 3:29; 215: Magnus Bibla (CRE) pinned John Jennings 1:50; 285: Chris Smolenak (CRE) dec. Colby Klinetraub SV-1 6-3

Match started at 152