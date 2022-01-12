ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

2 death row inmates seek execution by firing squad instead of lethal injection method: 'It will be quicker'

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KyJk_0djD7TEj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18nQRt_0djD7TEj00
This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

  • Two Oklahoma death row inmates have opted for executions by firing squad over lethal injection.
  • The state recently resumed executions following several botched lethal injections in 2014 and 2015.
  • "While it may be gruesome to look at, we all agree it will be quicker," said attorney Jim Stronski.

Two Oklahoma death row inmates with impending executions have requested death by firing squad instead of by lethal injection, according to Monday court documents obtained by Insider.

Inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle have asked a judge to allow a temporary injunction to halt their executions until a trial — scheduled to begin on February 28 — comes to a conclusion about the constitutionality of the three-drug lethal injection protocol.

In the meantime, Grant — whose execution was scheduled for January 27 — and Postelle — whose execution is scheduled for February 17 — were required to choose an alternative execution method: They chose death by firing squad.

"While it may be gruesome to look at, we all agree it will be quicker," attorney Jim Stronski told US District Judge Stephen Friot Monday following a hearing, according to The Associated Press .

Grant was convicted for killing two hotel employees during a robbery in 2001. His public defender requested mercy for Grant, claiming that he was suffering mental illness and brain damage — but the request was denied, according to The Oklahoman.

Postelle was convicted at 19-years-old for killing two people alongside his father and brother in 2005. His attorney said that he was under the influence of his father and methamphetamine. She added that he has become a changed man since his arrest, according to The Associated Press .

The 'Sooner State' resumed executions in October of last year after a six-year hiatus following botched executions in 2014 and 2015 .

Witnesses say that John Marion Grant convulsed and vomited during the 15 minutes after the lethal injections. He was declared dead six minutes later.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections declined to comment. Attorney Jim Stronski did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 45

dan
1d ago

Not to be “offensive” but provided they are actually guilty of the crimes they were sentenced to death for…I really don’t care if they are hanged, shot, trampled, thrown off a bridge, run over by a train…🙄

Reply
13
Brett Fiske
21h ago

Well it must be nice to be able to choose your method of execution considering the victims NEVER had the same choice ! I say make them suffer a really painful death ! They deserve it WHETHER they like it or not !! As I've said before , there is way too much freedom in this Country and rights need to be taken away !!!!

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Texas announces execution date for eldest death row inmate

Authorities in Texas have scheduled the execution of a man who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the killing of a Houston police officer.Carl Wayne Buntion, 81, was convicted more than three decades ago for the death of 37-year-old Houston police officer James Irby, as the Houston Chronicle reported.He had been on parole for six weeks when he fatally shot Irby in a June 1990 traffic stop, and, as NBCDFW reported, had an extensive criminal record. Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg said on Tudesay that it was “time that he be held accountable for his horrific crime”, as the date of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marconews.com

On death row for 30 years, his execution was the epitome of cruel and unusual

The length of time Bigler "Bud" Stouffer languished on death row was not only cruel, it essentially amounted to state-sanctioned torture. Eliminate the punishment entirely. Whether or not Bigler “Bud” Stouffer was actually a murderer, his execution this month in Oklahoma underscores a central factor making capital punishment both cruel and unusual.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mcalester, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Mcalester, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Grant
KIVI-TV

Little won't commute sick death row inmate's sentence

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s governor has rejected an official recommendation to commute the death sentence of an inmate who is dying of terminal cancer. Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. 65, has been on death row for 35 years after being convicted for the July 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors at a cabin north of McCall.
BOISE, ID
KVIA

Oklahoma death row inmates offer firing squad as alternative

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An attorney for two men on Oklahoma’s death row says after a judge’s prodding that his clients agreed to choose execution by firing squad as a way to delay their upcoming lethal injections. The two inmates, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle, are asking a federal judge to grant them a temporary halt to their upcoming executions. Grant is scheduled to be put to death on Jan. 27, while Postelle is set for execution on Feb. 17. Friot did not issue a decision Monday on the inmates’ motion, but said he hoped to release an order by the end of the week.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Lethal Injections#On Death Row#Executions#The Associated Press#Oklahoman
Express-Star

Competency trial for death row inmate on hold

An Oklahoma death row inmate's competency trial will not be held this month after the attorney general asked state appellate judges to overturn a county judge's decision to order it before his execution. Oklahoma originally scheduled the lethal injection of death row inmate Wade Lay for Jan. 6 — which...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma AG says anyone released from prison because of McGrit must be taken back into custody

TULSA, Okla. — Anyone released from prison because of the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision must be taken back into custody, Oklahoma’s Attorney General told FOX23 News. The re-arresting of many people let out of prison while awaiting for new trials was already underway when the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that McGirt was not retroactive, but those still out of custody who have been convicted and have a sentence left to serve no longer have the right to be free after the Supreme Court left in place the Court of Criminal Appeals ruling by refusing to take up the issue of retroactivity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Federal judge declines to halt upcoming Oklahoma executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge on Friday declined to temporarily halt the executions of two Oklahoma inmates who are scheduled to die in the coming weeks. In his order, U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot wrote that inmates Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle were not likely to succeed in their claims that Oklahoma’s three-drug lethal injection method presents the risk of subjecting them to severe pain and suffering.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Slate

Why Are Two People on Death Row Asking to Be Executed by a Firing Squad?

Monday marks an important anniversary in death penalty history: It is the 45th anniversary of the day that the United States carried out the first execution after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of death penalty statutes across the country and revived capital punishment in 1976. Six months later, on...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Insider

Insider

254K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy