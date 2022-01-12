ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini escape conference winless Huskers on the road

WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1rzH_0djD6uq100

LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — Coming into the night as the heavy favorite, No. 25 Illinois (12-3; 5-0) went all the way to wire against Nebraska (6-11; 0-6) before pulling out the 81-71 victory.

The Huskers got out on the right foot early, starting the game making its first three three-pointers and extending out to a 16-4 lead. Illinois punched back, going on a run of its own. An Alfonso Plummer triple in the middle of the first half gave the Illini a seven point lead and marked a 21-5 run in favor of the visitors.

Just as quickly as Illinois came back, Nebraska fired back with an 11-0 run going into half, giving them the 34-31 lead at the break.

Illinois came out firing, and Trent Frazier had one of his best games of the season. The senior scored 20 points in the second half and helped fill in for Kofi Cockburn, who had to sit with foul trouble for a good part of the period.

Illinois now comes back to Champaign to get ready for Michigan at the State Farm Center Friday. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Nobody likes Illinois”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 102 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball’s 68-53 win over Michigan, as the Illini improve to 6-0 in Big Ten play. Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his ninth-straight double-double, Trent Frazier put up 18 points, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois wins “rock fight” against Michigan, 68-53

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn scored a game high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his ninth-straight double-double, as Illinois improved to 6-0 in the Big Ten by winning a “rock fight” over Michigan, 68-53 at State Farm Center Friday night. Michigan did not have its best player on the court with sophomore center […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Michigan State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Nebraska State
WCIA

Omar Payne stepping up down the stretch

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It was not pretty at times, but a win is a win and Illinois is off to a 5-0 start in conference after beating Nebraska Tuesday night. The Huskers got out to a hot start but big runs in the first and second half for Illinois helped keep them at bay. Kofi […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lunney bringing up tempo offense to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After two seasons as the offensive coordinator at UTSA, Barry Lunney Jr. had his first day on the job since joining Bret Bielema’s staff. Lunney says he will bring with him a pro style offense with tempo, or as Bielema put it “tempro.” The relationship the two made at Arkansas led to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois picks up Indiana in Big Ten 2022 schedule tweak

WCIA — Illinois football will now head to Indiana as one of their Big Ten division crossover games in the Fall, instead of going to Penn State for the third year in a row. The Big Ten announced a few tweaks to the conference schedule on Wednesday. The changes stem from adjustments that were made […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Parkland volleyball sees three commit to next level

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A trio of players on the national champion Parkland volleyball team have committed to play at the next level. All are moving on the four-year universities. St. Thomas More grad Kayla Brandon is headed to Central Michigan. The defensive specialist was named to the 2020-21 All-Region Second Team. Halle Everett is going […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Brad Underwood
WCIA

HS scoreboard (1-13-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Thursday night including Mahomet-Seymour’s win over Sacred Heart-Griffin. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Mahomet-Seymour 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin 36 Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 42 St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Illinois Valley Central 26 Oakwood 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 30 Shelbyville 49, Meridian 21 BOYS’ BASKETBALL Mt. Zion 84, Charleston 68 Taylorville 36, Effingham […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WCIA

Lanphier basketball teams can’t play in City Tournament due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Boys and girls varsity basketball teams at Lanphier High School will not be able to play all of their games as currently scheduled for the City Tournament due to COVID-19 issues. Members of both teams have been affected by positive COVID-19 cases, Bree Hankins, Coordinator of Public Relations and Marketing for Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: All Dubs Count the Same

WCIA — In episode 101 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns breakdown Illinois’s close win on the road against Nebraska. They talk Kofi’s off night, Trent Frazier and other veterans stepping up, the games on the horizon, and more. Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/all-dubs-count-the-same/id1495074631?i=1000547635823
BASKETBALL
WCIA

Full Court Friday (1-14-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday including video wins from Urbana, Monticello, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Pontiac, Tuscola, Central A&M, St. Teresa, Decatur LSA, Pleasant Plains and Glenwood. Tri-County 69, Argenta-Oreana 54 Blue Ridge 57, Heritage 49 Bloomington 69, Centennial 59 Urbana 42, Central 40 Central A&M 71, Clinton 53 Peoria Richwoods 63, Danville 39 […]
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Illini#On The Road#The State Farm Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
WCIA

Champaign man goes viral for ice skating on driveway

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Last weekend’s ice was a problem for some, but one family decided to have some fun with it. Dean Hoffmeister decided to put on the ice skates while going to get the mail on Saturday. He said he decided to have a little fun. When his daughter saw him putting on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: January 14

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m.
SPORTS
WCIA

RECAP: Governor gives COVID update Wednesday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday is set to give a COVID update in Chicago. Follow this page for live updates. ** Live updates below beginning at 1:30 p.m. JBP: record COVID hospitalizations in Illinois and across the nation JBP: the omicron variant is the most transmissible we’ve seen JBP: “We are […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Teen petitions for more COVID-19 precautions at Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An online petition for COVID-19 safety blew up overnight… All because of a high school student. Lily Wells is a sophomore at Urbana High School. She says at first, the school district handled the pandemic really well. But now, she says there are not enough safety measures in place. Wells posted […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

ISBE compiles latest school COVID guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education this week released a 33-page document reiterating that some K to 12 students only have to go into COVID quarantine for five days in certain cases. The guidance reflects that the state has adopted CDC guidance, which is consistent with how state officials have operated […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Danville schools switching to remote learning on Friday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 will be conducting instruction remotely on Friday due to a sudden increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among students, staff and bus drivers. In a letter to parents, superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis said that while learning will be remote, extra-curricular activities will continue with masking and […]
WCIA

SHIELD Illinois, Abbott Labs provide COVID tests to Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the University of Illinois played a role in breaking the stalemate between Chicago Public Schools teachers and school administration that allowed students there to stay in-person. SHIELD Illinois spokesperson Ben Taylor said the organization sold 200,000 antigen COVID tests to the school system, while Abbott Labs provided another 150,000. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy