ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

NU to start in-person instruction Jan. 18 after record number of COVID-19 cases

By Angeli Mittal
Daily Northwestern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile about 10% of Northwestern undergraduate students have tested positive for COVID-19 since December, the University still feels prepared to resume in-person classes and activities Jan. 18, Vice President for Operations Luke Figora said at the Return to Campus Discussion Series webinar Tuesday. According to Feinberg Prof. Richard D’Aquila,...

dailynorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 case number breaks single-day record again

MADISON (WLUK) -- Thursday marks the third day in a row for record-breaking days for COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. The Department of Health Services is urging the public to do all they can to mitigate the spread of the virus as the state reports 11,547 new cases, the highest single-day of new cases reported during the entire pandemic.
MADISON, WI
FOX40

UC Davis epidemiologist discusses record number of COVID-19 cases

The average number of new COVID-19 cases being diagnosed nationwide has now reached 500,000 per day as the country continues to battle with delta and omicron variants. The U.S. also hit the highest seven-day average of daily new cases of any country, according to Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Brad Pollock, an epidemiologist and the chairman […]
DAVIS, CA
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama K-12 schools reporting record number of Covid-19 cases

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting a record-breaking number of students across Alabama testing positive for Covid-19. Currently, 16,035 new cases have been reported for K-12 schools across the state. That’s up by nearly 14,000 cases from the previous week. Tuscaloosa City will start requiring masks Tuesday....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Education
Evanston, IL
Education
Evanston, IL
Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
dailybruin.com

UCLA extends online instruction until Jan. 28 amid rising COVID-19 cases

UCLA will postpone the return to in-person instruction through Jan. 28, university administrators announced Friday. The campuswide email attributed the delay to regional and campus trends of positive COVID-19 rates and staffing concerns. More than 1,200 new faculty, staff and students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of January, said Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael J. Beck and COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force co-chair Megan McEvoy in the email. Around 34% of students eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine booster have received their third dose, according to the email.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsy.com

Hospitals, Schools Make Changes As COVID-19 Cases Reach Record Numbers

The Omicron variant's spread across the country is leading to record-high cases counts, and perhaps is reflected in the demand for testing. Like other states, Florida is experiencing its highest average daily cases. While the state government did not announce any new testing sites despite the rise, local governments responded.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Northwestern Medicine#Measles#Record Number#College#University#N95s#Nu Figora
flyernews.com

In-person instruction continues into spring semester despite COVID-19 spike

UD sent an email to the campus community Tuesday morning with updated information regarding COVID-19 protocols. Photo courtesy of Flyer News. The spring semester will look similar to the fall despite the COVID-19 surge, according to an announcement sent by the University of Dayton. The semester plan, which was announced...
DAYTON, OH
KLTV

COVID-19 cases cause Gary ISD to move to remote instruction for the week

GARY CITY, Texas (KTRE) - The superintendent of Gary ISD says widespread illness has caused the district to close campuses for the week and move to remote learning. Superintendent Todd Greer released the following statement:. Due to the number of active COVID-19 cases affecting our staff and students and in...
GARY CITY, TX
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Record number of D96 students positive for COVID last week

Ninety-nine students, nearly 6 percent of all students who attend Riverside Elementary School District 96 schools, tested positive for COVID last week. That total includes 41 students at L.J. Hauser Junior School or more than 7 percent of that school’s enrollment, along with 23 students at Ames School, 20 at Central School, 10 at Hollywood School and five at Blythe Park School.
RIVERSIDE, IL
Louisville Cardinal

Faculty bristle at mandated in-person instruction during COVID-19 pandemic

U of L started the Spring semester in controversy this week, as the administration has received pushback for requiring faculty to teach in-person. College of Arts & Sciences Dean David Owen sent a reminder to faculty Jan. 4 of the university’s COVID-19 policy. Included in the policy was a refusal to allow faculty to change the modality of the courses. That’s the way courses are delivered as set out in the Schedule of Courses, such as face-to-face or virtually.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
CHICAGO, IL
wsvaonline.com

Unprecedented numbers of Covid-19 cases

With the COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, Sentara R-M-H is seeing an unprecedented amount of patients. Dr. Jordan Asher, who is the Chief Physician Executive at Sentara Healthcare, told reporters during a conference call earlier today that this is the fourth peak of the virus and the highest peak. Asher...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy